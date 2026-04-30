Gotham FC Rookie Jordynn Dudley Wastes Zero Time and Scores Her First Pro Goal in Under a Minute

Published on April 29, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from April 29, 2026

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