Gotham FC Put on a Show at the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup Pres. by E.L.F.

Published on July 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video







Where else can you see goals from Esther González and Jordynn Dudley and a special performance from Amber Mark? Only at the 2026 NWSL Challenge Cup pres. by e.l.f.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 1, 2026

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