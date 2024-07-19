"Got Just Enough to Steer It Wide": USL Championship Save of the Week, Week 19 Winner
July 19, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Indy Eleven YouTube Video
Check out the Indy Eleven Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 19, 2024
- Republic FC Hosts Fifth Annual Non-Profit Mixer - Sacramento Republic FC
- LouCity Signs Former Loanee McFadden to Multi-Year Deal - Louisville City FC
- Memphis 901 FC Set to Battle FC Tulsa to Finish Three-Match Road Stretch - Memphis 901 FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indy Eleven Stories
- Indy Eleven's Stremlaw Named to IBJ Media Indiana 250 List of Influential Hoosiers
- Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Details Set
- Indy Eleven and Loudoun United FC Take 1-1 Draw
- Boys in Blue advance to first-ever U.S. Open Cup Semifinals
- Indy and Rhode Island End in a Draw, 3-3