Gorsuch Spectacular in Win vs. Allen

April 14, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - In front of 12,459 fans in attendance, Wichita earned a crucial 3-1 win over Allen on Friday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Jay Dickman and Jake Wahlin each collected two points while Trevor Gorsuch was outstanding in net for the Thunder, stopping 40 of 41 shots he faced.

Michal Stinil got things started at 14:37 of the first period to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. He took a pass at the right circle, cut across the slot and buried a wrist shot for his 31st of the year.

At 16:15, Dickman redirected a shot from the blueline on the power play and made it 2-0.

Stefan Fournier cut the lead to 2-1 at 18:08. He took a feed from Aidan Brown and beat Gorsuch on a two-on-one for his 13th of the year.

The Americans pressed in the third period and had plenty of quality scoring chances down the stretch. Gorsuch made two crazy saves in the last four minutes to help keep the lead.

Jake Wahlin put the game out of reach with an empty-netter at 19:52 to give Wichita a 2-1 victory.

Wichita went 1-for-2 on the power play. Allen was 0-for-5 with the man advantage.

Tonight's crowd is the third-largest in franchise history. Dickman had a goal and two assists and has points in six of his last seven outings. Stinil has three goals over his last two games and points in five-straight. Wahlin had a goal and an assist.

The Thunder closes the regular season at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow night in Texas against the Americans.

Our final special jersey of the season will be worn this Friday as we host the Allen Americans.

Single game tickets are on sale.

ECHL Stories from April 14, 2023

