Gorsuch Called Up; Marking 15th Call-Up for Marksmen

January 16, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Trevor Gorsuch returns to ECHL after short stint in Fayetteville

Gorsuch, 25, started the season with the Reading Royals of the ECHL and came to Fayetteville. In his three appearances for Fayetteville, he put together a 2.94GAA and a .903 SV%.

For the Marksmen, Gorsuch will be the 14th player called up to the ECHL, a league high.

Good luck to Trevor in Toledo!

-

With the next game for the Marksmen, "World Record Night" on Friday, January 17 as a chance for fans to take part in hilarious games and challenges on the ice and video board, the entertainment and excitement continues to grow around Fayetteville's professional hockey team.

Giving back to the community is at the heart of what the Marksmen do, and the team continues those pursuits with their "MARVEL Super Heroes Join Forces with Cape Fear Valley NICU" Night on Saturday, January 18. Proceeds from the game's Jersey Auction, Jersey-Off-The-Back Raffle, and special ticket link for the Cape Fear Valley Hospital will go back to support the efforts of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Combining the Super Heroes of MARVEL with the heroes in the NICU, the Marksmen will wear FIVE specialty jerseys representing popular Avengers, while hosting a NICU reunion parade and honoring the Doctors and Nurses of the Unit.

