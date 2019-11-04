Gordon, Cain & Greinke Earn Gold Glove Awards

A trio of Omaha alums earned Rawlings Gold Glove Awards, as announced by Major League Baseball on Sunday evening, with outfielders Alex Gordon and Lorenzo Cain , along with right-handed pitcher Zack Greinke , all receiving nods.

Gordon's win was the seventh of his career, including his third straight. In 2019 he committed only one error in 146 games played, boasting a .996 fielding percentage. Gordon also recorded seven outfield assists this past season. He played with the Omaha Royals during parts of the 2009 and 2010 seasons, in addition to Major League Rehab appearances with the Storm Chasers in 2015-16 and 2018.

Cain earned his first Gold Glove Award this year. He posted a .994 fielding percentage in 143 matchups, committing just two errors. Cain also ranked third in all of baseball and first among MLB outfielders with 20 Defensive Runs Saved. The 33-year-old manned the Storm Chasers outfield during the 2011 and 2012 seasons, in addition to Major League Rehab Assignments in 2014 and 2016.

Greinke nabbed his sixth straight Gold Glove Award dating back to 2014. He was charged with just one error in 33 regular season starts between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Houston Astros, good for a .985 fielding percentage. The 36-year-old made six starts with the Omaha Royals in 2004 at the age of 20, compiling a 1-1 record and 2.51 ERA (8 ER/28.2 IP) with 23 strikeouts.

