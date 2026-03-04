Goodr Becomes the Official Eyewear Partner of the AUSL

Published on March 4, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







LOS ANGELES, CA - Goodr, the fun-forward athletic eyewear brand known for its affordable sunglasses, is now the Official Eyewear Partner of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, the newly founded U.S.-based professional women's softball league. What does this mean for AUSL's athletes and game attendees? Goodr's polarized sunnies will shield their eyes from harmful UV rays-and they're going to look especially cool catching an outfield fly.

Softball viewership and attendance are experiencing record-breaking growth, with millions of fans regularly tuning in to watch elite athletes compete at the highest level. Prior to the establishment of AUSL, professional opportunities for softball players were limited; today, the league is creating a clear and sustainable path for the country's top talent to thrive in the pro game.

Goodr is widely-known for its expansive range of sunglasses designed with the four Fs in mind-Fun, Fashion, Function, and 'Ffordability. Fun, because we design and name our sunglasses with the same level of enthusiasm we bring to devouring a mid-game hot dog. Fashion, because, unlike most athletic sunglasses on the market, goodrs have all the style and drama of a bottom of the seventh game-winning grand slam. Function, because all goodr sunglasses feature a no-slip, no-bounce fit, so athletes can focus on the play-not their shades. And 'Ffordable, because goodr is of the mindset that high-quality sunglasses shouldn't come with a premium price tag, leaving fans with extra cash for post-game celebrations.

¬â¹ ¬â¹"Goodr was built for athletes who show up with passion, personality, and purpose-and that's exactly what we see in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League," said goodr CEO and co-Founder Stephen Lease. "AUSL is redefining what professional opportunities can look like for softball players, and we're thrilled to support a league that puts athletes first. As the sport gains much-deserved national attention and a growing fan base, we're proud to outfit these all-star players in sunglasses that deliver equal parts fashion, function, and fun."

"Goodr brings a sense of fun and personality to performance gear that aligns perfectly with the energy of the Athletes Unlimited Softball League," said Vanessa Taveras, Chief Partnerships Officer at Athletes Unlimited. "Our athletes compete at the highest level and deserve equipment that performs just as hard as they do. This partnership delivers quality, accessibility, and style to our players and our fans, while helping elevate the game-day experience across the league."

Goodr sunglasses will be available for purchase at select retail stands at all AUSL games during the 2026 season, with a custom, co-branded pair of sunnies in the works for future seasons.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from March 4, 2026

Goodr Becomes the Official Eyewear Partner of the AUSL - AUSL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.