Good Bye and Good Luck, Matt

The Bismarck Larks' Director of Fun, Matthew Wurnig will take his fun and creativity on a new adventure called 50 Dates 50 States.

50 Dates 50 States, a social media project, was created by Wurnig when COVID-19 first hit in March. Matt connected with people all across the US while going on a virtual date with a young woman in every state via video conference.

On these virtual dates, Matt would dress in fun outfits, play games, perform magic tricks, buy them dinner and ultimately have fun while the country struggled through a pandemic.

Once the dates were complete, Matt created short video highlights of each date to post on social media, predominately TikTok.

Matt has grown his TikTok audience to more than 100,000 followers and has accumulated millions of views and likes. His project has garnered the attention of multiple media outlets and even LA producers.

Matt recently completed his 50 Dates 50 States journey, but what started as a virtual endeavor has now shifted to reality. Matt has decided to take 50 Dates 50 States to the open road across America to go on in-person dates with all the women he's met online.

"There's nothing more rewarding than making someone smile," Matt said. "The Larks were able to put me into a position to do that for the last couple of years and I can't thank them enough for giving me that opportunity. Even though I'm saying farewell as the director of fun, the fun will never stop."

Matt has been with the Larks for three summers, which includes two as a full-time member being the director of fun. As the director of fun, Matt helped bring the ballpark to life by creating wacky on-field games, dressing as numerous ballpark characters and entertaining fans with his energetic personality.

"While we're all going to miss Matt's energy and out-of-the-box ideas," said John Bollinger, owner & chief experience officer of the Larks. "We're so excited to see him pursue his passion and take the courageous next step in his journey of making people smile."

The Larks will start the search for their next director of fun in January.

Matt's journey will being on January 11, and he will be documenting his entire journey and sharing it on his social media platforms. You can follow him on TikTok @50dates50states, Instagram @matthewwurnig and Youtube.

