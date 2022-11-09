Gonzalez Named Teammate of the Year
November 9, 2022 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greensboro Grasshoppers News Release
The Pittsburgh Pirates today named Jacob Gonzalez and Luis Ortiz the organization's Manny Sanguillen Teammates-of-theYear. In addition, Jonathan Prieto was named the organization's Danny Murtaugh Coach-of-the-Year. The announcement was made by Director of Coaching and Player Development John Baker.
The 24-year-old Gonzalez ranked second among all Pirates minor leaguers (minimum 300 plate appearances) with a .305 batting average this past season in a combined 112 games between Bradenton and Greensboro.
Gonzalez took home Florida State League player-of-the-week honors twice this past season and once in the South Atlantic League. He was also named the Florida State League's player-of-the-month for April. At the time of his promotion to Greensboro on May 10, Gonzalez ranked third in all of MiLB in batting (.393), seventh in OPS (1.129) and 10th in OBP (.477). He also ended his time with the Marauders riding a 24-game on-base streak, which was tied for the fourth-longest in the Florida State League for the season. Gonzalez is currently playing for the Surprise Saguaros in the Arizona Fall League.
