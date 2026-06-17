Gonzalez a Hero in His Debut! #uslonyoutube #soccer #shorts

Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video







Goals in the 90th second and 90th minute earned Chattanooga Red Wolves FC a 2-1 victory over Portland Hearts of Pine, thanks to a heroic goal by Pedro Hernandez after Diego Gonzalez tied the score early in the second half at Fitzpatrick Stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 16, 2026

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