Gonzalez a Hero in His Debut! #uslonyoutube #soccer #shorts
Published on June 16, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
Goals in the 90th second and 90th minute earned Chattanooga Red Wolves FC a 2-1 victory over Portland Hearts of Pine, thanks to a heroic goal by Pedro Hernandez after Diego Gonzalez tied the score early in the second half at Fitzpatrick Stadium.
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