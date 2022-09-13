Gomez Four RBI Game Powers Milkmen over Railroaders

September 13, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Milwaukee Milkmen News Release







CLEBURNE, Texas - The Milwaukee Milkmen were powered to win their first game of the East Division Championship Series by Miguel Gomez who had four RBI's on the night and caused all of Milwaukee's five runs.

Gomez began the game hot hitting two solo home runs in the second and fourth innings. Then with the bases loaded in the eighth inning, Gomez blooped a ball into center field and scored Jeremiah Burks and Bryan Torres. Logan Trowbridge then also scored on the same play after Cleburne's first baseman threw the ball to the backstop and Trowbridge scored from third.

"Gomez came up clutch tonight, in the playoffs you need a guy to step up every game and play the hero role and he was that guy tonight." Milkmen manager Anthony Barone said of Gomez's performance.

A.J. Schugel started on the mound for Milwaukee and delivered another ace performance, going six innings and striking out six while allowing just four hits and no runs.

Milwaukee then used six different pitchers over the last three innings of the game, and twice they loaded the bases and allowed two runs to score off of those opportunities. But it was Ben Holmes who ultimately closed the game for the Milkmen and sealed the victory 5-2 in the bottom of the ninth.

Milwaukee will now head back to Franklin Field needing just one more win to clinch an American Association Championship Series berth, what would be their second appearance in the last three years.

Game two will be played at Franklin Field on Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. and if needed game three will be played at the same place and time on Thursday.

Tickets for Game 2 are on sale now at MilwaukeeMilkmen.com or are available at the Franklin Field Box Office prior to the game.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.