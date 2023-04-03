Gomart Ballpark Transitions to a Cashless Facility

April 3, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Charleston Dirty Birds News Release







CHARLESTON, WV - The Charleston Dirty Birds announce GoMart Ballpark will be a cashless facility effective immediately. All events including Dirty Birds games, other baseball games, and non-baseball events will now be cashless.

"Going in this direction will help modernize our operation and tremendously enhance the fan experience with shorter amounts of time spent waiting in lines and more time watching the Dirty Birds go for the 2023 Championship!" said Dirty Birds' Owner and CEO, Andy Shea.

Credit and debit cards will be accepted at all Concession Stands, the Team Store, Ticket Office, and other areas within the ballpark. Additionally, locations will also accept mobile-payment options.

Now available are Dirty Birds Cash Cards. Fans who still plan to pay with cash can exchange their cash for a Cash Card free of charge at the Ticket Office, Fan Assistance Center, and our Merchandise Shop. Cash Cards are reloadable and can be used for purchases at all locations throughout GoMart Ballpark.

"As we commit to being a cashless facility, we are thankful to have the opportunity to continue to service customers who opt to bring cash to GoMart Ballpark. We always appreciate your continued support and we look forward to this new step in the Dirty Birds organization," said General Manager, Jeremy Taylor.

The transition to go cashless follows multiple stadiums and venues across the country in providing a safer, faster, and more secure way of attending events at the facility. All single-game tickets are still available digitally or printed.

The Dirty Birds home opener is May 9 at GoMart Ballpark. Single-game tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale. For more information or to shop the Dirty Birds team store visit www.dirtybirdsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.