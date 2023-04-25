Goldeyes Trade for Dynamic Infielder Martinez, Sign Two-Way Player Shaps

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Tuesday the acquisition of infielder Brynn Martinez as well as the signing of outfielder and left-handed pitcher Andrew Shaps.

Martinez was obtained in a three-team trade involving the Frontier League's Ottawa Titans and Windy City ThunderBolts. Winnipeg first received right-handed pitcher Kaleb Schmidt from Ottawa in exchange for future considerations. Schmidt was then sent to Windy City in the trade that brought Martinez to the Goldeyes.

A native of Southwest Ranches, Florida, Martinez hit .263 for the ThunderBolts last season, with nine home runs and 37 runs batted in. The 27-year-old has posted a .254 batting average with 46 doubles, 19 triples, and 16 home runs in 308 professional games.

Manager Greg Tagert said, "Brynn is an exciting, high-energy player Goldeyes fans will love watching. He can play multiple positions and most importantly is the type of winning player we want on our club."

Shaps was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 and played three-plus years in their system before being traded to the Detroit Tigers last May. He split the 2022 season between the Great Lakes Loons and the West Michigan Whitecaps, both of the Class-A Advanced Midwest League. He appeared in 19 contests in a relief role, posting a 0-1 win-loss record and a 6.05 earned run average. Prior to becoming a full-time pitcher, the 27-year-old batted .250 with four home runs and 40 RBIs in three seasons, mostly with the Ogden Raptors - formerly the Dodgers' Rookie Pioneer League affiliate.

Tagert said, "Andrew has a unique background. He reminds me a little of Goldeyes great Josh Romanski. He was an outstanding hitter at Arizona State and later became a pitcher. We're going to give him the opportunity to do both. I know he is extremely motivated and we're excited to see how he performs."

The Goldeyes now have 22 players under contract for 2023. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 3rd.

2023 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Samuel Adames

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Jacob Bockelie

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Chris Burgess

IF Dayson Croes

OF Najee Gaskins

C Hidekel Gonzalez

RHP Marc-André Habeck

OF Tra Holmes

IF/OF Jordan Howard

RHP Tyler Jandron

LHP Robert Klinchock

IF/OF Brynn Martinez

LHP RJ Martinez

OF Max Murphy

RHP Luis Ramirez

LHP Travis Seabrooke

OF/LHP Andrew Shaps

C Jackson Smith

IF Keith Torres

OF Javeyan Williams

The Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

