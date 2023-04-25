Goldeyes Trade for Dynamic Infielder Martinez, Sign Two-Way Player Shaps
April 25, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Tuesday the acquisition of infielder Brynn Martinez as well as the signing of outfielder and left-handed pitcher Andrew Shaps.
Martinez was obtained in a three-team trade involving the Frontier League's Ottawa Titans and Windy City ThunderBolts. Winnipeg first received right-handed pitcher Kaleb Schmidt from Ottawa in exchange for future considerations. Schmidt was then sent to Windy City in the trade that brought Martinez to the Goldeyes.
A native of Southwest Ranches, Florida, Martinez hit .263 for the ThunderBolts last season, with nine home runs and 37 runs batted in. The 27-year-old has posted a .254 batting average with 46 doubles, 19 triples, and 16 home runs in 308 professional games.
Manager Greg Tagert said, "Brynn is an exciting, high-energy player Goldeyes fans will love watching. He can play multiple positions and most importantly is the type of winning player we want on our club."
Shaps was drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 and played three-plus years in their system before being traded to the Detroit Tigers last May. He split the 2022 season between the Great Lakes Loons and the West Michigan Whitecaps, both of the Class-A Advanced Midwest League. He appeared in 19 contests in a relief role, posting a 0-1 win-loss record and a 6.05 earned run average. Prior to becoming a full-time pitcher, the 27-year-old batted .250 with four home runs and 40 RBIs in three seasons, mostly with the Ogden Raptors - formerly the Dodgers' Rookie Pioneer League affiliate.
Tagert said, "Andrew has a unique background. He reminds me a little of Goldeyes great Josh Romanski. He was an outstanding hitter at Arizona State and later became a pitcher. We're going to give him the opportunity to do both. I know he is extremely motivated and we're excited to see how he performs."
The Goldeyes now have 22 players under contract for 2023. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 3rd.
2023 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings
RHP Samuel Adames
IF Andy Armstrong
IF Jacob Bockelie
RHP Landen Bourassa
IF Chris Burgess
IF Dayson Croes
OF Najee Gaskins
C Hidekel Gonzalez
RHP Marc-André Habeck
OF Tra Holmes
IF/OF Jordan Howard
RHP Tyler Jandron
LHP Robert Klinchock
IF/OF Brynn Martinez
LHP RJ Martinez
OF Max Murphy
RHP Luis Ramirez
LHP Travis Seabrooke
OF/LHP Andrew Shaps
C Jackson Smith
IF Keith Torres
OF Javeyan Williams
The Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.
For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from April 25, 2023
- Goldeyes Trade for Dynamic Infielder Martinez, Sign Two-Way Player Shaps - Winnipeg Goldeyes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Goldeyes Stories
- Goldeyes Trade for Dynamic Infielder Martinez, Sign Two-Way Player Shaps
- Promotional Schedule Released, Abercrombie to be Honoured August 11
- Goldeyes Add Three to Roster
- Goldeyes Sign Local Product Habeck
- Veteran Broadcaster Greenwald Hired as Voice of Goldeyes