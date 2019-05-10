Goldeyes Top RedHawks 10-7 in Exhibition

May 10, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release





FARGO, N.D. - Winnipeg scored four runs in the final three innings of Friday night's exhibition game against the RedHawks at Newman Outdoor Field to win by a final score of 10-7. Chris Jacobs went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, and three RBIs to lead Fargo-Moorhead.

The Goldeyes jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning before Jacobs cut into the lead with a solo bomb over the left-field fence. Brian Olson singled home Leo Pina later in the inning to tie the game at two runs apiece.

After Winnipeg scored again in the third before Fargo-Moorhead took its first lead of the game in the bottom half of the frame. Jacobs' two-run double scored Brennan Metzger and Tim Colwell, who combined to go 5-for-8 tonight, and the first baseman came around to score and give F-M a 5-3 lead on a single from Leo Pina two batters later.

A three-run homer from Reggie Abercrombie put the Fish back in front for good in the sixth inning. The RedHawks responded with runs in the seventh and ninth innings, but three more runs for Winnipeg in the top of the ninth put the game out of reach.

Harrison Cooney picked up the win in relief for the Goldeyes and Carter Hope got the loss for the RedHawks.

Fargo-Moorhead will finish off its home exhibition schedule on Saturday afternoon against the Goldeyes. First pitch for the afternoon contest is scheduled for 2 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.