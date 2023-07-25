Goldeyes Take Early Lead, Hang on to Defeat Sioux City

WINNIPEG, MB - For the first time in a month, the Winnipeg Goldeyes (26-37) have won three straight games as they defeated the Sioux City Explorers (32-32) 9-8 on Tuesday night at Shaw Park. It appeared that the Manitobans would breeze to victory leading 8-0 after three innings but that was not the case as Goldeyes closer Samuel Adames (8) allowed two runs in the ninth and had the tying and go-ahead runs on base as he struck out Sioux City designated hitter Vince Fernandez to end the game.

The Goldeyes got the scoring started in the second as designated hitter Miles Simington singled and moved to second on an error by Sioux City right fielder Jake Sanford.. Catcher Chris Burgess singled moving Simington to third. Two batters later, center fielder Javeyan Williams ripped a two-run single to center which made it 2-0.

Winnipeg appeared to break the game wide open in the third, plating six. They sent 12 batters to the plate. Shortstop Andy Armstrong snapped an 0-25 drought with a lead off single to left. Right fielder Max Murphy singled to center which preceded an RBI single to right by first baseman Jacob Bockelie. After Bockelie it was Simington who produced an RBI double. Other scoring plays in the second were a sacrifice fly by left fielder Najee Gaskins and single by Williams. However, Williams' single was lined off the face of Sioux City pitcher Trenton Toplikar (4-2). The ball caromed into foul ground third base side which scored Simington to make it 6-0. Topolikar was attended to by medical personnel from both teams and stadium EMT's but fortunately was able to sit up within minutes and got up under his own power. He would leave the game. Brenden Heiss came on in long relief for the Explorers. Winnipeg added two more runs--one on a single by third baseman Dayson Croes and Armstrong who had two hits in the inning. Armstrong became the first Goldeye this year to have two hits in one inning.

RJ Martinez was the opener for Winnipeg. He worked two shutout innings, and struck out two. He walked one and didn't allow a hit. Travis Seabrooke (5-4) was the designated second pitcher. He gave up four runs (three earned) in 4 2/3 innings and struck out three.

Winnipeg led 9-6 going to the ninth inning. Adames Sanford to open the inning. After getting the next two out, center fielder Chase Harris was down to his last strike but came through with an RBI single which made it 9-7. Third baseman Matt Lloyd walked on a full-count which put him on as the possible go-ahead run. First baseman Tyler Rando was down to his last strike but he singled to center scoring Harris and that made it 9-8. However, Adames jumped ahead of Fernandez at 1-2 and was finally able to close the door. It was Adames first save since July 11 vs. Cleburne.

Toplikar worked 2 2/3 innings. He gave up nine hits, seven runs (six earned) and struck out two.

The series continues on Wednesday night at Shaw Park beginning at 6:30. Left-hander Austin Drury (2-3) is the probable for Sioux City while right-hander Landen Bourassa (4-5) will be for Winnipeg.

GOLDEYES SCALES

Every Goldeye in the lineup reached base safely by the third inning

Winnipeg reliever Chas Cywin worked a perfect 1 1/3. He has given up one run in his last 17 innings (0.53) ERA

It was Bockelie's first appearance at first base since June 18th at Kane County

Since going 0-15, Gaskins has seven hits in his last three games

Winnipeg scored three runs over three games at Sioux Falls, they had eight runs after three innings in this game

Murphy has hit safely in 13-of-his-last-14 games. He's 23-for-57 in that span, .404

Adames has allowed two runs in each of his last appearances in the ninth inning yet is 1-0 with a save

The three RBI's for Williams are the most for him in one game as a professional. He's hit safely in eight-of-his-last nine games (13-31, .419).

Seabrooke is 3-0 lifetime against Sioux City in 11 relief appearances. Two of his wins this year have been as the designated second pitcher

The Goldeyes are 7-12 in one-run games

The Explorers lead the season series 3-1

