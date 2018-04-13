Goldeyes Sign Two Position Players

April 13, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed outfielder Ty Moore and infielder Matt McCann on Friday.

Moore played for two affiliates in the Pittsburgh Pirates' organization last year, hitting a combined .277 in 113 games for the Low-A South Atlantic League's West Virginia Power and the High-A Florida State League's Bradenton Marauders. A native of Irvine, California, Moore totaled 47 runs scored, 25 doubles, seven home runs, 58 RBI, and 10 stolen bases to go along with a .353 on-base percentage. Moore batted .359 with runners in scoring position in 117 at bats between the two clubs. From August 6th-23rd, the 24-year-old Moore compiled a 15-game hitting streak (20-for-59, .339) while playing for Bradenton.

"Ty is coming off a fantastic season in the Pirates' organization," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "I'm hoping he can pick up where he left off. Matt is a versatile defender with a real knack for getting on base. He should be a valuable rookie on our club."

Moore was originally drafted by the Pirates in the 12th round in 2015 out of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) where he played three seasons for the Bruins. The 6-foot, 190-pound Moore garnered All-Pac-12 Conference honours as a junior in 2015 with a .342 batting average and 51 RBI in 61 games. During his freshman season in 2013, Moore helped the Bruins win the College World Series. Over his first three years of professional baseball, Moore is a career .273 hitter with a .351 on-base percentage. A left-handed batter and right-handed defender, Moore has committed just five errors in 257 professional games, and helped the Short Season-A West Virginia Black Bears to a New York-Penn League championship in 2015.

McCann was a true rookie last season in the Los Angeles Angels' organization, hitting a combined .246 with a .373 on-base percentage. The Princeton, New Jersey native played for four Angels' affiliates, including a stint with the Double-A Southern League's Mobile BayBears. In 54 total games, McCann scored 32 runs with five doubles, one home run, 14 RBI, six stolen bases, and walked nearly as many times (32) as he struck out (40). Defensively, the 23-year-old McCann posted impressive fielding percentages at both shortstop (.986, 20 games) and second base (.971, 30 games), and helped turn 28 double plays between the two positions.

The Angels drafted McCann in the 25th round in 2017 after the 5-foot-9, 170-pound infielder completed a record-setting career at Fairleigh Dickinson University (Teaneck, New Jersey). McCann was an All-Northeast Conference (NEC) selection as a senior last year with a .379 batting average while serving as team captain. McCann departed the program as the Knight's all-time leader in stolen bases (78 in 186 collegiate games) and ranks fourth in career base hits (212). A right-handed hitter and fielder, McCann has been clocked as fast as 6.35 seconds in the 60-yard dash, which is considered an "80 grade" on the 20-80 scouting scale.

The Goldeyes now have 23 players under contract for the 2018 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 6th.

2018 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

CF Reggie Abercrombie

1B/DH David Bergin

RHP Edwin Carl

RHP Victor Capellan

LHP Zack Dodson

2B Jordan Ebert

C Kevin Garcia

RHP Zach Hartman

OF Grant Heyman

LHP Kenny Mathews

IF Matt McCann

LHP Kevin McGovern

RHP Cameron McVey

OF Ty Moore

OF Jonathan Moroney

RHP Marshall Pautsch

1B/OF Reynaldo Rodriguez

RHP Charle Rosario

IF Jose Sermo

SS Andrew Sohn

RHP Cody Strayer

C Gavin Stupienski

OF Dalton Wheat

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2018 season on May 18th on the road against the Cleburne Railroaders. The Goldeyes' 2018 home opener is Friday, May 25th versus the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park. Season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group outings for the 2018 season are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

