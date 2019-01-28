Goldeyes Sign Rookie Right-Handers

January 28, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes added two players to their 2019 roster on Monday, re-signing right-handed pitcher Brandon Bingel and signing right-handed pitcher Tyler Garkow.

Both pitchers have three-plus years of professional experience, but retain rookie classification in the American Association.

Bingel posted a 2.85 ERA for the Goldeyes last year in 41 relief appearances. The Peabody, Massachusetts native worked 53.2 innings, striking out 43 and allowing just three home runs. Bingel pitched more than 1.0 inning in 17 of his appearances, including 11 outings of 2.0 innings or more. When asked to record more than three outs, Bingel produced a 2.31 ERA in 35.0 frames. The sidearmer held opposing right-handed batters to a .206 average in 131 at bats.

Bingel was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 22nd round in 2016 out of Bryant College (Smithfield, Rhode Island). The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Bingel served as a two-way player for the Bryant Bulldogs, twice capturing Northeast Conference (NEC) All-Conference honours as a sophomore (2015) and junior (2016). Over his first three years of professional baseball, Bingel is 0-5 lifetime with four saves and a 3.35 ERA in 74 games, all of them in relief. Bingel- who will be 24 on Opening Night- has struck out 74 and surrendered just seven home runs in 99.1 career innings pitched.

"Brandon and Tyler provide our roster with two quality rookie arms that have plenty of experience in independent baseball," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "Brandon was really good for us last year in a long relief role, and I'm hoping he can give us similar production. Tyler logged a lot of innings and gained playoff experience with Trois-Rivieres of the Can-Am League."

Garkow was 7-5 with a 4.12 FIP (4.72 ERA) in 14 starts and five relief appearances. The Glendora, California native struck out 63, walked 32, and allowed six home runs in 87.2 innings pitched. Garkow allowed three or fewer earned runs in nine of his 14 starts, and walked two batters or less in 13 of them. Garkow tied for the fourth fewest home runs allowed among qualified Can-Am League pitchers (minimum 80.0 innings).

Garkow is heading into his fifth season of professional baseball, and is 19-15 in his career with a 3.89 ERA in 52 games, 43 of them as a starter. In 279.2 lifetime innings, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound right-hander has struck out 284 (9.1 K/9 IP) and walked only 85 (2.7 BB/9). Garkow pitched collegiately at Point Loma Nazarene University (San Diego, California) where he was 7-4 with a 2.45 ERA in 13 starts as a senior for the Crusaders in 2013. The 28-year-old Garkow then started his professional career with the Pecos League's Roswell Invaders in 2014. Garkow was voted the Pacific Association's 2017 Pitcher of the Year after recording a 6-2 record and a 2.56 ERA in 13 starts for the Sonoma Stompers.

The Goldeyes now have 11 players under contract for the 2019 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 4th.

2019 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

CF Reggie Abercrombie

RHP Brandon Bingel

RHP Jack Charleston

RHP Tyler Garkow

OF James Harris

IF Kevin Lachance

LHP Mitchell Lambson

LHP Kevin McGovern

1B Correlle Prime

RHP Dylan Thompson

C Louis Touron

Notes: Bingel hit .287 with 16 home runs and 89 RBI in 151 games as a position player at Bryant College...Bingel has held the opposition to a .248 career average with runners in scoring position as a professional (109 AB)...Garkow led the Pacific Association in ERA (2.56) and ranked second in strikeouts (97) during the 2017 season, while helping Sonoma reach the league championship game

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2019 season on May 16th against the Texas AirHogs on the road. The Goldeyes' 2019 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 24th versus the Kansas City T-Bones. 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from January 28, 2019

Goldeyes Sign Rookie Right-Handers - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.