Goldeyes Sign Pair of Arms

April 29, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitchers Trevor Charpie and Harrison Cooney on Monday.

Charpie (pronounced SHARP-ee) pitched for the High-A Florida State League's Charlotte Stone Crabs (Tampa Bay Rays) last season, and was 4-1 with one save and a 4.67 ERA in 27 appearances, 26 of them in relief. In 44.1 innings pitched, the sidearm right-hander struck out 34, walked 14, and allowed just one home run. Charpie did not allow an earned run in 17 of his 26 relief outings, and held right-handed batters to a .229 average. Earlier this season, Charpie pitched for the Double-A Southern League's Montgomery Biscuits.

"I'm excited to announce the addition of Trevor and Harrison," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "Both have Double-A experience, and will create great camp competition for jobs on the staff. Trevor has a low, sidearm delivery that adds contrast, and can give you a nice late-inning matchup."

Charpie is in his third season of professional baseball, and signed with the Rays as a non-drafted free agent in 2017. The 25-year-old is 9-2 lifetime with two saves and a 3.47 ERA in 72.2 innings. Charpie has allowed just one home run as a professional, while walking only seven percent of his career batters faced. The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Charpie signed with Tampa Bay out of the University of Nevada-Reno (Reno, Nevada) where he pitched his junior and senior seasons. Charpie also played collegiately at the University of Tennessee (Knoxville, Tennessee) and Saddleback College (Mission Viejo, California).

Cooney split time with three Boston Red Sox affiliates in 2018, including nine appearances for the Double-A Eastern League's Portland Sea Dogs. The Cincinnati, Ohio native combined for 31 strikeouts in 27.0 innings of work. 10 of the 20 earned runs Cooney allowed last season came in two of his 20 overall relief appearances (1.0 inning). The 27-year-old posted a 3.46 ERA in his other 18 outings. Following the season, Cooney pitched for the Australian Baseball League's Melbourne Aces where he finished with a 3.79 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 19.0 innings.

"Harrison has mid-90s velocity with a swing-and-miss breaking ball," said Forney. "He can fill many roles on the pitching staff."

Cooney was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels in the sixth round in 2013 out of Florida Gulf Coast University (Fort Myers, Florida). The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Cooney is 14-31 in his career with five saves and a 5.07 ERA in 107 appearances, 61 of them in relief. Cooney has allowed just 0.6 home runs per nine innings as a professional, and has reached the Double-A level on two occasions. Cooney underwent Tommy John Surgery in 2016, and was selected by the Red Sox in the Triple-A phase of the Rule V Draft at the end of that year.

The Goldeyes now have 27 players under contract for the 2019 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 4th.

2019 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

CF Reggie Abercrombie

RHP Mitchell Aker

LHP Joel Bender

RHP Brandon Bingel

RHP Victor Capellan

RHP Eric Carter

RHP Jack Charleston

RHP Trevor Charpie

RHP Harrison Cooney

3B Wes Darvill

1B Dominic Ficociello

RHP Parker French

C Kevin Garcia

OF Willy Garcia

RHP Tyler Garkow

OF James Harris

RHP Landon Hughes

IF Kevin Lachance

LHP Mitchell Lambson

SS Adrian Marin

RHP Kevin McAvoy

LHP Kevin McGovern

2B Alex Perez

1B Correlle Prime

OF Josh Romanski

RHP Dylan Thompson

C Louis Touron

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2019 season on May 16th against the Texas AirHogs on the road. The Goldeyes' 2019 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 24th versus the Kansas City T-Bones. 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 29, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.