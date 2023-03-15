Goldeyes Sign Local Product Habeck

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Wednesday of right-handed pitcher and Winnipeg native Marc-André Habeck.

Habeck (pronounced AH-beck) pitched for Parma in the Italian Serie A in 2022, where he went 7-0 with a 2.14 earned run average in 17 appearances. He also played for Parma in 2019 as well as Padova - also in the Italian Serie A - in 2018.

The 29-year-old has represented France in World Baseball Classic Qualifying in 2022 and the European Championships in 2019 and 2021.

Habeck made three appearances against the Goldeyes at Shaw Park in 2021, posting a 1-1 win-loss record with a 4.50 ERA.

The Bonivital Black Sox product attended Frank Phillips College (Borger, Texas) and Georgia State University (Atlanta, Georgia), where he graduated with a degree in Political Science.

Manager Greg Tagert said, "Marc-André has had a quite a journey and has earned this opportunity with hard work and perseverance. He's pitched in important games at the international level and had the experience of competing in the American Association in 2021. We're looking forward to seeing Marc-André and have him continue his journey with the Goldeyes."

Habeck is the third Canadian signed by the Goldeyes in 2023, joining right-handed pitcher Landen Bourassa (Lethbridge, Alberta) and left-handed pitcher Travis Seabrooke (Peterborough, Ontario).

The club also announced that infielder Kevin Lachance and outfielder Jacob Rhinesmith have been released and are now free agents. Lachance spent parts of four seasons with the Goldeyes, compiling a .294 batting average with 44 doubles, 21 home runs, and 96 runs batted in. Rhinesmith joined the team last August and hit .281 with two home runs and 10 RBIs.

The Goldeyes now have 14 players under contract for 2023. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 3rd.

The Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

