Goldeyes Set Opening Day Roster

May 10, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced several transactions Thursday as the club pared it's roster to the American Association's regular season limit of 25 players.

Right-handed pitcher Max Steffens and outfielder Demias Jimerson were released, as were non-roster spring training invitees Tanner Bercier and Neil Freeman, both right-handed pitchers.

Infielder Jordan Howard was dealt to the Kane County Cougars in exchange for future considerations.

The Goldeyes open the 2023 season Thursday against the Gary SouthShore RailCats at U.S. Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana. Game time is 6:45 p.m. Right-hander Luis Ramirez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will get the call for Winnipeg, while the RailCats will reply with righty Edward Cuello (0-0, 0.00 ERA). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at cjnu.ca.

For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

2023 Winnipeg Goldeyes Opening Day Roster

RHP Samuel Adames

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Jacob Bockelie

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Chris Burgess

IF Dayson Croes

OF Najee Gaskins

C Hidekel Gonzalez

RHP Marc-André Habeck

OF Tra Holmes

RHP Tyler Jandron

LHP Robert Klinchock

RHP Brandon Marklund

IF Brynn Martinez

LHP RJ Martinez

IF Tommy McCarthy

OF Max Murphy

LHP Cam Opp

RHP Luis Ramirez

LHP Travis Seabrooke

OF/LHP Andrew Shaps

C Jackson Smith

IF Keith Torres

RHP Josh Vincent

OF Javeyan Williams

