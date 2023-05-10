Goldeyes Set Opening Day Roster
May 10, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced several transactions Thursday as the club pared it's roster to the American Association's regular season limit of 25 players.
Right-handed pitcher Max Steffens and outfielder Demias Jimerson were released, as were non-roster spring training invitees Tanner Bercier and Neil Freeman, both right-handed pitchers.
Infielder Jordan Howard was dealt to the Kane County Cougars in exchange for future considerations.
The Goldeyes open the 2023 season Thursday against the Gary SouthShore RailCats at U.S. Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana. Game time is 6:45 p.m. Right-hander Luis Ramirez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will get the call for Winnipeg, while the RailCats will reply with righty Edward Cuello (0-0, 0.00 ERA). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at cjnu.ca.
For information on Goldeyes season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.
2023 Winnipeg Goldeyes Opening Day Roster
RHP Samuel Adames
IF Andy Armstrong
IF Jacob Bockelie
RHP Landen Bourassa
IF Chris Burgess
IF Dayson Croes
OF Najee Gaskins
C Hidekel Gonzalez
RHP Marc-André Habeck
OF Tra Holmes
RHP Tyler Jandron
LHP Robert Klinchock
RHP Brandon Marklund
IF Brynn Martinez
LHP RJ Martinez
IF Tommy McCarthy
OF Max Murphy
LHP Cam Opp
RHP Luis Ramirez
LHP Travis Seabrooke
OF/LHP Andrew Shaps
C Jackson Smith
IF Keith Torres
RHP Josh Vincent
OF Javeyan Williams
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from May 10, 2023
- Goldeyes Set Opening Day Roster - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Tixr Named Preferred Primary Ticketing Partner of the American Association - AA
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.