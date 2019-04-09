Goldeyes Set 2019 Promotional Schedule: Phase Two (July)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced phase two (July) of their 2019 promotional schedule on Tuesday.

The month of July kicks off with a jam-packed, eight-game homestand against the Goldeyes' two greatest rivals. Monday, July 1st (4:05 p.m.) is the annual Canada Day celebration, presented by U-Puttz Amusement Centre. The Goldeyes face the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, and one lucky fan will take home a free train trip for two to Jasper, Alberta, courtesy of VIA Rail Canada. The Goldeyes will also wear special jerseys honouring the 20th anniversary of Team Canada's Gold Medal victory at the 1999 Pan-Am Games, which took place at Shaw Park.

Military Night is Tuesday, July 2nd (7:05 p.m.) against the RedHawks, presented by Boeing Canada. The Goldeyes will pay tribute to the brave men and women serving in the Canadian Armed Forces. The annual Ukrainian Night, presented by Pratts Wholesale Food Service, returns Wednesday, July 3rd (7:05 p.m.). Ukrainian culture will be celebrated through food, fun, and on-field performances as the Goldeyes close out their series with Fargo-Moorhead.

The St. Paul Saints make their first visit of the season on Thursday, July 4th (7:05 p.m.) when Cambrian Credit Union presents Shirt Off Our Backs Night. Each inning, one lucky fan will win the jersey right off a Goldeyes player's back. After the game, fans can enjoy the fourth fireworks spectacular of the summer (full list of 2019 postgame fireworks dates below).

Friday, July 5th (7:05 p.m.) is the second of three Baseball Bingo nights. As they enter Shaw Park, all fans receive a bingo card, courtesy of Me-Dian Credit Union. The cards can be marked off throughout the game for a chance to win great prizes.

During the next homestand, a pair of fan-favourite theme nights return when the Goldeyes take on the Sioux Falls Canaries. On Tuesday, July 16th (7:05 p.m.), fans are encouraged to wear their cowboy boots and denim jackets for Country Night, presented by QX104 FM. Fans can then suit up in a different way for the second annual Super Hero Night, presented by Multi-Material Stewardship Manitoba on Wednesday, July 17th (7:05 p.m.).

The Texas AirHogs and their contingent of players from the Chinese National Team arrive in Winnipeg on Wednesday, July 24th (7:05 p.m.). Manitoba Pork presents the return of Bacon Night, and the first 1,000 fans in attendance receive a souvenir bacon bucket cap. Holiday spirit will be on full display during Christmas in July, presented by the Winnipeg Police Association, when the Goldeyes face the AirHogs on Thursday, July 25th (7:05 p.m.). A postgame fireworks show will follow.

The annual Pajama Party, Movie, and Sleepover takes place Saturday, July 27th (6:05 p.m.) when the Goldeyes renew their rivalry with the RedHawks. After the game, fans of all ages are invited to stay for a movie on the videoboard while spending the night on the outfield grass. The following afternoon (1:05 p.m.), the first 4,500 in attendance receive a Goldeyes bookmark, courtesy of Winnipeg Public Libraries.

Phase three (August-September) of the Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2019 promotional schedule will be released in full detail Wednesday. Additional promotions and giveaways may be added to the schedule at a later date.

2019 Postgame Fireworks Dates

Friday, May 24th vs. Kansas City

Friday, June 7th vs. Cleburne

Friday, June 21st vs. Milwaukee

Thursday, July 4th St. Paul

Thursday, July 25th vs. Texas

Tuesday, August 27th vs. Gary SouthShore

Saturday, August 31st vs. Sioux Falls

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2019 season on May 16th against the Texas AirHogs on the road. The Goldeyes' 2019 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 24th versus the Kansas City T-Bones. 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

