Goldeyes Re-Sign Starter Matulovich

April 8, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced they have re-signed right-handed starting pitcher Joey Matulovich Monday.

A native of Walnut Creek, California, Matulovich (pronounced mah-TOO-loh-vitch) joined the Goldeyes during the first week of the 2023 campaign and finished the season with a 5-9 record and a 3.93 earned run average in 20 starts. His 121 strikeouts were just three shy of the league lead, and he ranked fifth with 116.2 innings pitched.

The 27-year-old was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 20th round of the 2018 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft out of the University of California (Berkeley, California).

He spent parts of five seasons in the Brewers' system, reaching as high as Class-A Advanced with the Midwest League's Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Matulovich appeared in 95 career games in the affiliated minor leagues, primarily out of the bullpen. He compiled a 12-10 record with a 4.66 ERA and two saves.

"We're very excited to get Joey back in a Goldeyes uniform. It was a long process, but he is looking forward to getting back to Winnipeg and having a great season," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "He was one of the best pitchers in the league last year and I don't anticipate that will change this season. I already felt good about our rotation and Joey makes it that much better."

Winnipeg now has 19 players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

2024 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

RHP Justin Courtney

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Colton Eastman

C Rob Emery

OF Roby Enríquez

OF Adam Hall

OF Ryan Holgate

RHP Marshall Kasowski

RHP Joey Matulovich

RHP Zac Reininger

LHP Travis Seabrooke

OF Miles Simington

RHP Joey Steele

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, visit the team's official website goldeyes.com.

