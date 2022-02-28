Goldeyes Re-Sign Promising Canadian Arms

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed right-handed pitchers Landen Bourassa and Jose Vasquez on Monday.

Bourassa was 4-0 with a 2.63 ERA in eight starts after signing with the Goldeyes as a true rookie in July. The Lethbridge, Alberta native allowed three or fewer earned runs in seven of his eight starts, and walked three batters or less in all of them. Bourassa made his professional debut on July 21st versus Houston, and allowed one earned run over four innings in an eventual Goldeyes' win. When the Goldeyes made their long-awaited return to Shaw Park on August 3rd versus Sioux City, Bourassa pitched six innings without allowing an earned run to notch his first career victory.

"I'm pleased to announce the return of Landen and Jose," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "Landen jumped right into the rotation and did a fabulous job transitioning into professional baseball. He has good stuff and a high ceiling."

Prior to signing with the Goldeyes, Bourassa had just completed his college career at the University of San Francisco (San Francisco, California) where he posted a 2.88 ERA in 15 starts for the Dons as a senior. On April 23rd versus the University of Portland, Bourassa pitched a complete game, three-hit shutout, and tied a 75-year-old program record with 16 strikeouts. Now 25, Bourassa combined for a 2.93 ERA in 196.2 innings during his four seasons at San Francisco, and concluded his tenure on campus by earning a Master's degree in Sport Management.

Vasquez, also a true rookie, made five starts and three relief appearances after signing with the Goldeyes on July 28th. The Cambridge, Ontario native struck out 27 in 28.2 innings, while allowing just seven walks and three home runs. On August 5th versus Sioux City, Vasquez pitched three scoreless innings to close out a Goldeyes' win and earn his first career save. The 25-year-old walked one or zero batters in four of his five outings as a starting pitcher, and walked two batters or less in all of them.

"Jose joined us just before our return to Winnipeg and really did a great job," said Forney. "He was especially effective as a long reliever. Both Landen and Jose are fine young men, and I'm glad they're joining us for the 2022 season."

Vasquez pitched two seasons at Grayson College (Denison, Texas) from 2016-17 before transferring to Northwestern State University (Natchitoches, Louisiana). Vasquez combined for a 4.18 ERA and averaged just 2.7 walks per nine innings for the Northwestern State Demons from 2018-19. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound right-hander holds a black belt in taekwondo. His late father, Julio Vasquez, is a member of the Taekwondo Hall of Fame, and won multiple national championships in both Canada and the Dominican Republic.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have 17 players signed to contracts for the 2022 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 5th.

2022 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Freisis Adames

RHP Landen Bourassa

C Hidekel Gonzalez

OF Logan Hill

IF Kevin Lachance

RHP Josh Lucas

OF Max Murphy

IF Raul Navarro

RHP Erasmo Pinales

RHP Luis Ramirez

RHP Zac Ryan

IF Ian Sagdal

LHP Travis Seabrooke

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Jhon Vargas

RHP Jose Vasquez

1B David Washington

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

