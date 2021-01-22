Goldeyes Re-Sign Former Major League Arm

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed right-handed pitcher Josh Lucas on Friday.

After joining the club last August, Lucas posted a 1.20 ERA in two starts and one relief appearance. The Lakeland, Florida native struck out 18 and walked only two in 15.0 innings pitched. On the final day of the season (September 10th versus Milwaukee), Lucas fanned 13 batters, walked none, and allowed just two hits over seven shutout innings in an eventual Goldeyes' victory. During a start on September 4th at St. Paul, Lucas produced Trackman-confirmed average spin rates of 2,453, 2,470, and 2,698 revolutions per minute on his four-seam fastball, cut fastball, and slider respectively. Lucas' spin rates on all three of those pitches ranked well above the 2020 Major League average.

"I'm really excited to have Josh back, and am disappointed that he hasn't landed an affiliated job," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "He was a great addition to our club last year. He jumped right into the rotation and looked like one of the top-five arms in the league. He was fantastic for us and has a lot of pitchability, so I'm thrilled he's chosen to come back."

Lucas is entering his 11th season of professional baseball, and was originally drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 21st round in 2010 out of State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota (Bradenton, Florida). Lucas gradually climbed through St. Louis' farm system, and was voted a Double-A Texas League All-Star in 2016 while pitching for the Springfield Cardinals. Now 30 years of age, Lucas first reached the Major Leagues in 2017 where he made five relief appearances for the Cardinals. The following season, Lucas appeared in eight games for the Oakland Athletics, and returned to the Majors again in 2019 with the Baltimore Orioles. During his time in Baltimore, Lucas fanned 16 batters over 15.2 frames, and earned his first career Major League save after pitching three scoreless innings on May 25th at Colorado's Coors Field. In total, Lucas has authored 37 strikeouts in 37.1 Major League innings, setting down the likes of Tim Anderson, Cavan Biggio, Curtis Granderson, Brandon Lowe, and Andrew McCutchen. The 6-foot-6, 185-pound right-hander owns a 25-21 lifetime record with 57 saves and a 3.62 ERA in 275 professional appearances, 19 of them as a starting pitcher.

The Goldeyes now have two players under contract for the 2021 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which is scheduled to begin in May.

2021 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

RHP Josh Lucas

1B Kyle Martin

The Winnipeg Goldeyes and the American Association intend to play the 2021 season, and expect a schedule to be released in the coming weeks.

