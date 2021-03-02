Goldeyes Re-Sign Experienced Reliever

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes re-signed left-handed pitcher Jose Jose on Monday.

Jose posted a 2.08 ERA for the Goldeyes in 22 relief appearances last season. The Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic native struck out 25 batters in 21.2 innings, while allowing just 12 hits and one walk. Jose did not allow a run in 20 of his 22 outings, and his 0.60 WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched) was the best single-season mark in American Association history (minimum 20.0 innings pitched).

"I'm thrilled that Jose is playing again," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "He's about as solid of a bullpen arm as you will see in indy ball. He's a very consistent performer, and he makes our pitching staff a lot better."

Jose is entering his 14th season of professional baseball and his 12th as a pitcher. On the mound, the 30-year-old left-hander has a lifetime 2.89 ERA with 33 saves in 300 appearances, 296 of them in relief. Jose has a 28 percent strikeout rate in 404.2 career innings, while averaging just 0.5 home runs per nine frames. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Jose has excelled against hitters from both sides of the plate, holding left-handers to a .222 average and right-handers to a .223 mark. Jose helped his team reach the postseason eight consecutive years from 2012-19 across the affiliated and independent minor leagues.

Jose was originally signed by the Arizona Diamondbacks as an international free agent in 2007, and spent the first two years of his career as an outfielder. As a rookie professional in 2008, Jose led the Dominican Summer League with 15 outfield assists.

The Goldeyes now have 20 players under contract for the 2021 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which is scheduled to begin May 6th.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2021 season on May 18th on the road against the Sioux Falls Canaries. The Goldeyes' 2021 home opener is Friday, May 21st against the Chicago Dogs at Shaw Park.

For information on 2021 Goldeyes season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

