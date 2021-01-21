Goldeyes Radio Show Returns January 27th

WINNIPEG, MB - The Inside Pitch, the off-season radio show of the Winnipeg Goldeyes, returns to the airwaves on Wednesday, January 27th on 93.7 FM CJNU.

The Inside Pitch airs once per month leading up to the start of spring training from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Central Time (full list of show dates below).

January's guests include Goldeyes' field manager Rick Forney, Goldeyes' general manager Andrew Collier, Washington Wild Things' field manager Tom Vaeth, and Goldeyes' pitcher Josh Lucas.

Forney heads into his 16th year as Goldeyes' manager, and his 25th overall within the organization. During his first 15 seasons at the helm, Forney has guided Winnipeg to an overall .544 winning percentage, 11 winning seasons, nine playoff appearances, and an American Association-record three championships (2012, 2016, 2017). Forney was voted the American Association's Manager of the Year in 2020, marking the second time he has earned the award.

Collier enters his 20th season as the club's general manager, and has worked for the organization since its inaugural season in 1994. He has been voted Northern League or American Association Executive of the Year on six occasions, and was inducted into the Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Vaeth was recently hired by the Frontier League's Washington Wild Things to serve as field manager. From 2003-19, Vaeth filled several coaching roles for the Goldeyes, and was part of Winnipeg's staff during the 2012, 2016, and 2017 American Association championships. Prior to arriving in Winnipeg, Vaeth worked for the Baltimore Orioles, Florida Marlins, and San Diego Padres in on-field and scouting roles.

Lucas joined the Goldeyes late in 2020, and posted a 1.50 ERA with 18 strikeouts over 15.0 innings pitched. The 30-year-old right-hander started the final game of the season on September 5th versus Milwaukee, and struck out 13 batters over seven shutout innings in the Goldeyes' eventual 11-inning victory. Lucas pitched in the Major Leagues from 2017-19 for the St. Louis Cardinals, Oakland Athletics, and Baltimore Orioles.

The Inside Pitch can be heard live on 93.7 FM CJNU, as well as digitally at www.cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn or similar radio apps for smart phones and tablets.

2021 Inside Pitch Dates

Wednesday, January 27th

Wednesday, February 24th

Tuesday, March 30th

Tuesday, April 27th

(all shows air from 7:00-9:00 p.m. Central Time)

The Winnipeg Goldeyes and the American Association intend to play the 2021 season, and expect a schedule to be released in the coming weeks.

For information on 2021 Goldeyes season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

