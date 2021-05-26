Goldeyes Make Several Moves

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced several transactions on Wednesday, including the addition of five players to the active roster.

Over the weekend, the Goldeyes signed right-handed pitchers Jorge Gonzalez and Daniel Kubiuk, as well as left-handed pitcher Willie Rios. The Goldeyes have also added catcher Michael Gulino and right-handed pitcher Andrew Fernandez.

Gonzalez last pitched in 2019 as a true rookie for the Pacific Association's San Rafael Pacifics. The Laredo, Texas native made one start and six relief appearances, finishing with a 3.75 ERA. Gonzalez struck out 19 batters in just 12.0 innings pitched for San Rafael. The 25-year-old right-hander pitched collegiately at Texas A&M International University in Laredo. Gonzalez did not allow an earned run over five innings in his Goldeyes' debut last Friday versus the Chicago Dogs, and will start tonight against the Milwaukee Milkmen.

Kubiuk is a true rookie who last pitched in 2016 during his sophomore season at Northwestern University (Evanston, Illinois). The Elgin, Illinois native was a two-sport athlete at Northwestern, also serving as a punter and quarterback for the Wildcats' football team. The 25-year-old made his professional debut last Friday versus Chicago, and worked a scoreless top of the 10th inning before earning the win in the Goldeyes' 5-4 victory.

Rios last pitched in 2018 for the Short Season-A New York-Penn League's Aberdeen IronBirds. The New London, Connecticut native posted a 5.32 ERA in 44.0 innings, striking out 30 and allowing just three home runs. Rios was drafted by the Orioles in the 16th round in 2016 out of Florida SouthWestern State College (Fort Myers, Florida). In three seasons of professional baseball, the 25-year-old Rios has struck out 78 across 95.1 innings.

Gulino last played in 2019 for the Frontier League's Florence Freedom where he batted .268 with a .453 on-base percentage in 22 games. The Meriden, Connecticut native was also 3-for-11 (27 percent) in throwing out opposing base stealers. Gulino was a true rookie in the American Association in 2018, appearing in 29 games for the Cleburne Railroaders. The 24-year-old has thrown out 21 percent of opposing base stealers as a professional, and cut down two Milkmen base stealers in his Goldeyes' debut on Tuesday night.

Fernandez pitched for the City of Champions Cup's Nerds Herd in 2020. The Alameda, California native had a 3.24 ERA with nine strikeouts in eight and one-third innings over nine relief appearances. A sidearmer, Fernandez posted a 3.35 ERA for the Pacific Association's Napa Silverados as a true rookie in 2019, striking out 44 and allowing just two home runs in 40.1 innings. The 26-year-old pitched four seasons of college baseball at California State University, East Bay (Hayward, California) where he was a teammate of Goldeyes' infielder Dakota Conners.

The Goldeyes also released catcher Francisco Ruiz, while right-handed pitcher John Gorman has elected to retire from professional baseball. Gorman had a 4.25 ERA with 39 strikeouts in 29.2 innings over two seasons for the Goldeyes.

Lastly, the Goldeyes placed left-handed pitcher Travis Seabrooke on the Reserve List. Seabrooke was recently named to the Canadian National Team, and will compete at the upcoming Baseball Americas Olympic Qualifier in Florida along with Goldeyes' infielder Wes Darvill.

The Goldeyes now have 24 players on their active roster. The American Association recently expanded its roster maximum to 25 active players for the duration of the 2021 season.

The Goldeyes continue their road series with the Milwaukee Milkmen tonight at 6:35 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

