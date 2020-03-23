Goldeyes Land Star Canadian

March 23, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed third baseman Eric Wood on Monday.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes, in conjunction with the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, continue to monitor the COVID-19 Pandemic, and will take all necessary steps to protect fans, players, umpires, and staffs. The 2020 American Association season remains scheduled to begin on May 19th. League officials will continue to monitor developments, and consult with national, regional, and local health and governmental leaders on how best to keep its communities safe, and comply with local and national public health policies and recommendations. Any changes to the 2020 scheduled would be announced at the league website www.americanassociationbaseball.com. The Winnipeg Goldeyes will continue to communicate directly with their fans, sponsors, and supporters through their website www.goldeyes.com and their Twitter account @wpg_goldeyes

Last season, Wood hit .247 with nine home runs and 32 RBI in 78 games played for the Triple-A International League's Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates). In three seasons (2017-19) and more than 1,000 plate appearances at the Triple-A level, Wood owns a .763 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage). The Toronto, Ontario native played a key role in Canada's international success at both the Pan-Am Games in Lima, Peru (Silver Medal finish) and the Premier12 Olympic Qualifier in Seoul, South Korea. Wood was a combined 13-for-33 (.394) in nine games between the two tournaments, and batted third or fourth in the lineup during all of them. The 27-year-old Wood also represented Team Canada at the 2017 World Baseball Classic in Miami, Florida.

Wood is entering his ninth season of professional baseball, and is a lifetime .253 hitter in 759 games. The 6-foot-1, 210-pound third baseman has averaged 75 runs scored, 33 doubles, 15 home runs, 72 RBI, and 55 walks per 162 contests during his career. Wood was drafted by Pittsburgh in the sixth round out of Blinn College (Brenham, Texas) in 2012, and helped a Pirates' affiliate reach the postseason six consecutive years from 2012-17. During his time in Pittsburgh's organization, Wood hit a combined .275 with a .449 slugging percentage in 35 Major League spring training games. A right-handed hitter and fielder, Wood was assigned to the Arizona Fall League's Surprise Saguaros in 2016 where he hit .330 with 20 RBI in 23 games, and was voted to the AFL's All-Prospect Team.

Wood joins returning Goldeyes' infielder Wes Darvill and new catcher Dustin Houle to give Winnipeg three members of the Canadian National Team on its roster.

Additionally, the Goldeyes have officially signed left-handed pitcher Jose Jose to a contract. Jose was acquired from the Frontier League's (formerly Can-Am League's) Sussex County Miners via trade on November 6th. The 29-year-old reliever posted a 1.58 ERA for Sussex County in 2019, and ranked tied for ninth in the Can-Am League with 37 appearances.

The Goldeyes now have 19 players under contract for the 2020 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which is scheduled to begin May 7th.

2020 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

RHP Nate Antone

RHP Victor Capellan

IF Wes Darvill

OF Willy Garcia

C Adam Gauthier

RHP Garrett Harris

RHP Kevin Hilton

C Dustin Houle

LHP Jose Jose

LHP Justin Kamplain

RHP Jordan Kurokawa

IF Kevin Lachance

LHP Mitchell Lambson

1B Kyle Martin

LHP Kevin McGovern

OF Jonathan Moroney

IF Darren Seferina

RHP Andrew Vernon

3B Eric Wood

The Winnipeg Goldeyes are scheduled to open the 2020 season on May 19th on the road against the Cleburne Railroaders. The Goldeyes' 2020 home opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 26th versus the St. Paul Saints.

The Goldeyes' Box Office and Team Store remain closed until further notice. Tickets and merchandise are available online at www.goldeyes.com and www.shopgoldeyes.com respectively, with free delivery available within Manitoba through April 30th. The staff and management of the Winnipeg Goldeyes thank everyone for their understanding.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from March 23, 2020

Goldeyes Land Star Canadian - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.