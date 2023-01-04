Goldeyes Extend Radio Broadcast Partnership

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes, in conjunction with Nostalgia Broadcasting Cooperative, have extended their radio partnership through the 2023 American Association season.

CJNU 93.7 FM will broadcast all Winnipeg Goldeyes' spring training, regular season, and potential postseason games. 2023 marks the eighth consecutive year of the partnership. Each Goldeyes' radio broadcast commences with a 30-minute pre-game show, and concludes with a 30-minute post-game show. The "Around the Association" magazine program returns, and airs one hour prior to the first pitch of each Saturday broadcast.

"At CJNU, we are genuinely thrilled to serve as the official radio station of the Winnipeg Goldeyes for another season," said Adam Glynn, Station Manager at CJNU 93.7 FM. "Everyone at the Goldeyes organization is a pleasure to work with, and as Winnipeg's non-profit community radio station, we are also proud to highlight their support of our community through the work of the Field of Dreams Foundation. Baseball is one of the true 'Joys of Summer', and as we all stretch our nickels and dimes a little further through these tighter times, the Goldeyes continue to provide truly affordable family fun all summer long."

Additionally, the Inside Pitch off-season radio show returns later this month. CJNU 93.7 FM will air eight episodes of the Inside Pitch on a bi-weekly basis beginning Wednesday, January 18th (full list of show dates below). The one-hour program features a variety of guests from the baseball industry, including new Goldeyes' manager Greg Tagert.

Operated by Nostalgia Broadcasting Cooperative, CJNU 93.7 FM is a not-for-profit community radio station providing Winnipeg's primary broadcast portal to "Boomers and Seniors." It's unique programming includes a nostalgic music focus combined with information about the Winnipeg community and its vital organizations.

Each month, the volunteers of CJNU take their studio to a new community location to engage the listening public directly with their community radio station, and are actively involved in helping numerous charitable organizations across Manitoba share their important stories.

All Winnipeg Goldeyes' radio content on CJNU 93.7 FM can also be heard online at www.cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn Radio or similar apps for smart phones and tablets.

2023 Inside Pitch Dates (all shows air 7:00-8:00 p.m. Central Time)

Wednesday, January 18th

Wednesday, February 1st

Wednesday, February 15th

Wednesday, March 1st

Wednesday, March 15th

Wednesday, March 29th

Wednesday, April 12th

Wednesday, April 26th

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2023 season on Thursday, May 11th on the road against the Gary SouthShore RailCats. The Goldeyes' 2023 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 19th versus the Lake Country DockHounds at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2023 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

