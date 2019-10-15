Goldeyes Exercise Options on 15 Players

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced several transactions on Tuesday, including exercising the options on 15 players (full list below).

By exercising their options, the Goldeyes retain American Association rights to these players for the 2020 season. Each player must still be signed to a new contract.

The Goldeyes re-acquired left-handed pitcher Mitchell Lambson from the Atlantic League's Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. After winning the American Association's 2019 Pitcher of the Year award, Lambson was traded to Southern Maryland on September 2nd in exchange for a player to be named later. The Montclair, California native continued his impressive campaign with a 3-1 record and a 1.35 ERA in four starts for the Blue Crabs. In total, Lambson made 25 starts over 177.1 innings during the 2019 season with a 16-5 record and a 2.84 ERA.

On October 2nd, the Goldeyes released outfielder James Harris. Harris appeared in 72 games for the Goldeyes before being placed on the Inactive List on August 6th.

Additionally, four players from the Goldeyes' 2019 roster elected to play out their options prior to the season and are now free agents. The four free agents include right-handed pitcher Brandon Bingel, right-handed pitcher Victor Capellan, catcher Kevin Garcia, and left-handed pitcher Kevin McGovern. This does not preclude any of these players from signing with the Goldeyes in the future.

2020 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Options

LHP Joel Bender

IF Wes Darvill

IF Dominic Ficociello

OF Willy Garcia

RHP Tyler Garkow

RHP Kevin Hilton

LHP Justin Kamplain

LHP Mitchell Lambson

RHP Cameron McVey

OF Tyler Marincov

1B Kyle Martin

OF Jonathan Moroney

2B Alex Perez

OF John Price Jr.

LHP Christian Torres

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2020 season in May. For information on 2020 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

