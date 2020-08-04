Goldeyes Edged by Chicago

August 4, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





FARGO, ND - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (18-11) lost 2-1 to the Chicago Dogs at Newman Outdoor Field on Tuesday evening.

The Goldeyes served as the home team.

Chicago (13-13) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second when Victor Roache hit a two-run home run to centre field.

The Goldeyes cut the lead in half in the bottom of the third when Jordan George led off with a home run to left.

Dogs' starter Luke Westphal (1-0) picked up the win, allowing one earned run on three hits in seven innings. Westphal walked none, struck out six, and retired the final 14 batters to face him.

Jake Cousins earned his second save with a scoreless bottom of the ninth. Chicago left fielder Brett Milazzo made a game-saving catch in the ninth. With Wes Darvill on first as the tying run, Darnell Sweeny drove the ball into the left-centre field gap. Milazzo made a sprinting catch on one foot before slamming into the wall to take away extra bases.

Goldeyes' starter Brandon Cumpton (0-1) took the loss, allowing two earned runs on six hits in six innings. Cumpton walked three and struck out six.

John Gorman struck out three over two scoreless innings in relief of Cumpton. Jose Jose struck out two in a perfect top of the ninth.

Game two of the three-game series is Wednesday evening at 6:00 p.m. Kevin Hilton (4-0, 1.40) takes on left-hander Jacob Dahlberg (1-1, 5.70). All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

For information on Goldeyes' merchandise and 2021 season tickets, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 4, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.