Goldeyes Double-Header against Milkmen Postponed
June 15, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
KOKOMO, IN - Saturday's scheduled double-header between the Winnipeg Goldeyes and the Milwaukee Milkmen was postponed due to inclement weather in the area.
An decision on when the games will be rescheduled will be announced at a later date.
The Goldeyes get a couple days off before returning home this coming Tuesday, July 18th when they host the Chicago Dogs at Shaw Park. Advance tickets are on sale now by visiting www.goldeyes.com/tickets or by visiting the box office at Shaw Park.
For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.
