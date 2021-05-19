Goldeyes Blank Sioux Falls to Open Season

SIOUX FALLS, SD - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (1-0) beat the Sioux Falls Canaries 9-0 at Sioux Falls Stadium on Tuesday night.

It marks the first time the Goldeyes shutout the opposition in their season-opener since a 2-0 win over the Canaries at Shaw Park on May 26th, 2000.

Winnipeg took the lead for good with a five-run top of the third inning. With one out and no one on base, Dakota Conners poked a single inside the right field line. Zack Costello then hit a groundball to Canaries' third baseman Trey Michalczewski that resulted in an error. After Jay Gonzalez reached on an infield single to load the bases, Tyler Hill pulled a single through the left side that scored Conners and Costello with the Goldeyes' first runs of the season. Kyle Martin rallied from an 0-2 count to work a nine-pitch at bat that resulted in a single that re-loaded the bases. Winnipeg took a 3-0 lead when Raul Navarro drew a full-count walk, while Logan Hill capped the frame with a line drive single to centre that plated Tyler Hill and Martin.

Goldeyes' starting pitcher Eduard Reyes (1-0) pitched five shutout innings on just 61 pitches to earn the win. Reyes allowed three hits, one walk, and struck out three.

Martin lined a home run leading off the top of the sixth, and then drew a two-out, bases loaded walk in the sixth that forced home Conners to make it 7-0.

Tyler Hill scored on a two-out wild pitch in the top of the eighth, while Jay Gonzalez's two-out, RBI double in the top of the ninth accounted for Winnipeg's ninth and final run.

Cory Thompson pitched two shutout innings with three strikeouts in relief of Reyes. Ken Frosch struck out the side in order in the bottom of the eighth. Nate Antone worked a scoreless bottom of the ninth to finish the shutout.

The Goldeyes drew 10 walks on offence, and had seven consecutive batters reach during the five-run top of the third.

Canaries' starter Angel Ventura (0-1) took the loss, allowing six runs, five earned, on eight hits in five innings. Ventura walked two and struck out three.

In the bottom of the ninth, Goldeyes' right fielder Max Murphy fielded Troy Alexander's base hit into the right field corner, and cut down Alexander at second with a strong throw. Sioux Falls threatened in the bottom of the first with runners on second and third with one out. However, Martin picked a short-hop groundball from Jabari Henry, checked Logan Landon back to third, and ran the ball to first to retire Henry. Martin alertly threw to Navarro covering second who tagged Alexander between second and third for the final out.

Game two of the three-game series is Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. Christian James (0-0, 0.00) takes on right-hander Carlos Pimentel (0-0, 0.00). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

