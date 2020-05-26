"Goldeyes at Home" All Day Long

May 26, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes are encouraging fans to share their favourite ballpark memories on Tuesday as part of their "Goldeyes at Home" celebration.

The Goldeyes 2020 home opener was originally scheduled for Tuesday, May 26th. Last month, the American Association announced the 2020 season was postponed indefinitely as a result of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Fans in the neighbourhood of Shaw Park are encouraged to wave hello if walking or driving down Pioneer Avenue from 4:30-6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Goldeyes' pitcher Victor Capellan, mascot Goldie, and members of the front office staff will be on hand to thank fans for their support.

Fans can also share photographs of their favourite Goldeyes' memories and what they miss most about Shaw Park via social media platforms by using the hashtag #GoldeyesAtHome.

For those looking to recreate the sounds of Opening Day, the Goldeyes have curated several playlists on the Spotify app that include past player walk-up songs, as well as familiar tunes heard between innings and when entering Shaw Park.

Additionally, the Goldeyes will be offering a one-day "Goldeyes at Home" sale at the club's online merchandise store, https://shopgoldeyes.ca/. All regular-priced items, including new arrivals, will be discounted at 35% off until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday. Scheduled curbside pickup for merchandise items is available.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes, in conjunction with the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, continue to monitor the COVID-19 Pandemic, and will take all necessary steps to protect fans, players, umpires, and staffs. As of April 23rd, the American Association season has been postponed, and is targeting a new start date in early-July. The new timeline, along with the length of the season, is subject to the ability to hold games in home markets, while abiding by federal, state, and provincial government laws, as well as municipal health orders and guidelines. Further updates would be announced at the league website www.americanassociationbaseball.com. The Winnipeg Goldeyes will continue to communicate directly with their fans, sponsors, and supporters through their own website www.goldeyes.com and their Twitter account @wpg_goldeyes

The Goldeyes' Box Office and Team Store remain closed until further notice. Tickets and merchandise are available online at www.goldeyes.com and www.shopgoldeyes.com respectively. The staff and management of the Winnipeg Goldeyes thank everyone for their understanding.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 26, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.