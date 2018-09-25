Goldeyes Announce Transactions

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced several transactions on Tuesday.

Right-handed pitcher Edwin Carl, left-handed pitcher Zack Dodson, outfielder Blake Adams, right-handed pitcher Tyler Herron, first baseman Josh McAdams, and catcher Gavin Stupienski have all cleared waivers and are now free agents.

"We're obviously very early in the off-season process, and we're soon to send out option notices," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "I'm very undecided as to where and how these guys fit in moving forward, so I felt it was best to put them on waivers and give them an opportunity to hook on somewhere else if they choose. I'd like to personally thank them for their hard work, effort, and dedication, and wish them nothing but the best moving forward."

Carl was 3-4 with a 5.36 ERA in seven starts and 12 relief appearances. The Farmington, New Mexico native struck out 56 and walked 25 over 50.1 innings pitched. Carl was sidelined due to injury on June 24th before returning to the Goldeyes' bullpen in late-July. The 30-year-old has pitched four years with the club, and ranks fourth on the franchise's career strikeouts list (336). Carl helped the Goldeyes to back-to-back American Association championships (2016-17), and was the winning pitcher in the 2017 title-clinching Game Five.

Dodson spent most of 2018 pitching in the Mexican League before returning to the Goldeyes in August. The San Antonio, Texas native totaled six and two-thirds innings over seven relief appearances. Dodson was 5-7 with a 5.14 ERA in 20 starts and one relief appearance for the Goldeyes in 2017. The 28-year-old finished 11th in the American Association with 98 strikeouts that year, and was the winning pitcher in the historic Game Four of the American Association Championship Series on September 18th versus Wichita.

Adams was signed on August 17th following an All-American career at Tarleton State University (Stephenville, Texas), and hit .245 in 15 games as a true rookie. The Dallas, Texas native recorded his first career base hit during his professional debut on August 17th versus Sioux City. On August 24th at Kansas City, Adams cracked his first career home run.

Herron was claimed off waivers from the Lincoln Saltdogs on July 11th. After going 4-5 with a 7.33 ERA in 10 starts and two relief appearances for Lincoln, the West Palm Beach, Florida native rebounded with a 3.19 ERA in six starts for Winnipeg. The veteran starter threw two complete games for the Goldeyes, including a shutout on August 24th versus Texas. Following a start on August 11th at Chicago, Herron was shut down for the remainder of the season.

McAdams was signed on July 14th after playing for the United Shore Professional Baseball League's (USPBL) Eastside Diamond Hoppers. The Calhoun, Georgia native hit .253 with one home run and 13 RBI in 42 games for the Goldeyes.

Stupienski was on the active roster all season, and batted .236 with five doubles, one triple, and eight RBI in 34 games. The 24-year-old catcher finished 9-for-24 (.375) over his final 10 contests.

The Goldeyes hold options on 18 players from their season-ending roster. American Association clubs have until late-October to exercise those options for 2019.

