Goldeyes and Milkmen Postponed

FRANKLIN, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes game scheduled for Thursday evening against the Milwaukee Milkmen has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday, August 24.

The Goldeyes now travel to Geneva, Illinois for their first-ever series against the Kane County Cougars. Game one is set for Friday evening at 6:35 p.m. Christian James (0-0, 10.80) will start for Winnipeg. He'll take on right-hander Tyler Viza (2-0, 1.50). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

