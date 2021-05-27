Goldeyes and Milkmen Postponed
May 27, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release
FRANKLIN, WI - The Winnipeg Goldeyes game scheduled for Thursday evening against the Milwaukee Milkmen has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Tuesday, August 24.
The Goldeyes now travel to Geneva, Illinois for their first-ever series against the Kane County Cougars. Game one is set for Friday evening at 6:35 p.m. Christian James (0-0, 10.80) will start for Winnipeg. He'll take on right-hander Tyler Viza (2-0, 1.50). All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca
The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.
In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
American Association Stories from May 27, 2021
- Goldeyes and Milkmen Postponed - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Canaries Series Finale vs. Houston Postponed - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Kevin Folman Signed by Chicago White Sox - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Goldeyes Add Dynamic Infielder - Winnipeg Goldeyes
- Kevin Folman Signs with Chicago White Sox - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Grand Slam Not Enough for Monarchs - Kansas City Monarchs
- RedHawks Score 10 in 4th, Seven More in 8th to Beat Chicago 17-5 - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- RailCats Literally Walk Off, Snap Cougars Five-Game Win Streak - Gary SouthShore Railcats
- Prime Goes 5-For-5 in Dominant Win over Dogs - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks
- RedHawks Explode for 17 Runs to Down Dogs - Chicago Dogs
- Railroaders Rally Not Enough as Lincoln Evens Series - Cleburne Railroaders
- Saltdogs Use Three-Run Eighth to Even Series - Lincoln Saltdogs
- Canaries Crush Apollos 16-0 to Clinch Series - Sioux Falls Canaries
- Explorers Offense Powers Them to Series Win - Sioux City Explorers
- Goldeyes Downed by Milkmen - Winnipeg Goldeyes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Winnipeg Goldeyes Stories
- Goldeyes and Milkmen Postponed
- Goldeyes Add Dynamic Infielder
- Goldeyes Downed by Milkmen
- Goldeyes Make Several Moves
- Gonzalez, Timely Hitting Lead Goldeyes over Milkmen