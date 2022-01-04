Goldeyes and CJNU Extend Broadcast Partnership

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes, in conjunction with Nostalgia Broadcasting Cooperative, have extended their radio partnership through the 2022 American Association season.

CJNU 93.7 FM will carry all Goldeyes' spring training, regular season, and potential postseason broadcasts. 2022 marks the seventh consecutive year of the partnership. Each Goldeyes' radio broadcast commences with a 30-minute pre-game show and concludes with a 30-minute post-game show. The "Around the Association" magazine program also returns, and airs one hour prior to the first pitch of each Saturday broadcast.

"At CJNU, we could not be more delighted to partner once again with the Winnipeg Goldeyes to broadcast another season of top-notch baseball," said Adam Glynn, Station Manager at CJNU 93.7 FM. "Working with the Goldeyes' organization is such a genuine pleasure- both on and off the field- and as a community broadcaster, we are so proud of what the team does to support our city and province. After two incredibly unusual seasons with the team largely on the road, it has been our privilege to carry every moment of the action and bring a little bit of normality during strange times."

Additionally, the Inside Pitch off-season radio show returns later this month. CJNU 93.7 FM will air eight editions of the Inside Pitch on a bi-weekly basis beginning Monday, January 24th (full list of show dates below). The one-hour program features a variety of guests from the baseball industry, including Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney.

Operated by Nostalgia Broadcasting Cooperative, CJNU is a not-for-profit community radio station providing Winnipeg's primary broadcast portal to "Boomers and Seniors." Its unique programming includes a nostalgic music focus combined with information about the Winnipeg community and its vital organizations.

Each month, the volunteers of CJNU take their studio to a new community location to engage the listening public directly with their community radio station, and are actively involved in helping numerous charitable organizations across Manitoba share their important stories.

All Winnipeg Goldeyes' radio content on CJNU 93.7 FM can also be heard online at www.cjnu.ca, BellMTS TV channel 725, and through the TuneIn Radio or similar apps for smart phones and tablets.

2022 Inside Pitch Dates (all shows air 7:00-8:00 p.m. Central Time)

Monday, January 24th

Monday, February 7th

Monday, February 21st

Monday, March 7th

Monday, March 21st

Monday, April 4th

Monday, April 18th

Monday, May 2nd

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

