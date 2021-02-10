Goldeyes Add Seasoned Lefty Frosch

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed left-handed pitcher Ken Frosch on Wednesday.

Frosch last pitched in 2019 where he helped the St. Paul Saints win the American Association championship. The Eastport, New York native had a 2.87 ERA, and finished tied for second in the league with 46 appearances. Frosch struck out 40 and walked only 12 in 37.2 innings pitched. Frosch then made three appearances during the postseason in which he did not allow a run. Frosch totaled three seasons with the Saints from 2017-19, and his 133 American Association appearances during that stretch rank second only to former Goldeyes' reliever Victor Capellan.

"Ken's a really good left-handed reliever," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "He gave us fits when he was with the Saints, and did so with every team in the league. He's a sidearm left-hander that can execute pitches in high-leverage situations. We saw him wear many hats in the Saints' bullpen over the years. We were looking for a good left-on-left matchup guy, and we're hoping he can be that guy again for us."

Frosch enters his fifth season of professional baseball, and is 14-10 lifetime with two saves and a 2.47 ERA in 180 games, all of them in relief. The 31-year-old left-hander has finished in the top three in his league in appearances in three of his first four years as a pro. Frosch has held opposing left-handed batters to a .191 average (320 at bats), while handcuffing right-handers to a .199 mark (277 at bats). Frosch has also excelled in clutch situations, holding the opposition to a .172 career average with two outs and runners in scoring position. In addition to helping the Saints in 2019, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Frosch was member of the 2016 Evansville Otters' Frontier League championship club. Frosch has allowed one earned run in 13 career postseason appearances.

Frosch pitched collegiately at Pasco-Hernando Community College (Port Richey, Florida) before transferring to Palm Beach Atlantic University (West Palm Beach, Florida) where he played under Hall of Fame catcher and former Montreal Expos' legend Gary Carter.

The Goldeyes now have 13 players under contract for the 2021 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which is scheduled to begin in May.

2021 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

RHP Nate Antone

RHP Ryan Dull

LHP Ken Frosch

OF Jay Gonzalez

C Lucas Herbert

OF Logan Hill

OF Tyler Hill

LHP Mitchell Lambson

RHP Josh Lucas

1B Kyle Martin

OF Max Murphy

RHP Eduard Reyes

OF Liam Scafariello

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2021 season on May 18th on the road against the Sioux Falls Canaries. The Goldeyes' 2021 home opener is Friday, May 21st against the Chicago Dogs at Shaw Park.

