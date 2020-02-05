Goldeyes Add Playoff Performer, Rookie All-Star Catcher

February 5, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitcher Nate Antone and catcher Adam Gauthier on Wednesday.

Antone split time in the Can-Am League in 2019 with the Sussex County Miners and Quebec Capitales. The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania native combined for a 5.40 ERA in two starts and 12 relief appearances. Antone struck out 18 and allowed just one home run over 26.2 innings pitched.

In 2018, Antone played an integral role- during both the regular season and playoffs- in helping the Joliet Slammers win the Frontier League championship. Antone pitched to a 1.25 ERA for the Slammers in 35 relief appearances, 18 of which were for more than three outs. In 50.1 innings, Antone struck out 59, did not allow a home run, and yielded just 24 base hits (.145 opponent's batting average). Among Frontier League pitchers with at least 50.0 innings in 2018, Antone ranked first in ERA, tied for first in strikeout rate (31 percent), and second in strikeouts per nine innings (10.6).

"I'm excited about Nate and Adam joining our club!" said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "Nate is a solid, late-inning reliever. He battled some minor injuries last year, but I'm hoping he can regain his form and get his good mix going downhill again."

During the 2018 Frontier League postseason, Antone was 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA and 22 additional strikeouts in 16.2 innings. Having already earned the win in relief in Game Two of the divisional playoffs versus River City, Antone made the first start of his professional career later that series in Game Four. With Joliet facing elimination in the best-of-five series, Antone pitched seven and one-third innings without allowing a base hit. Antone took a no-decision before the Slammers rallied in the top of the ninth for a 2-1 win.

After Joliet won a decisive Game Five over River City, Antone picked up yet another postseason relief win after pitching three and one-third shutout innings in Game Three of the Frontier League Championship Series versus Washington. The Wild Things tied the series, setting up a winner-take-all Game Five in which Antone was tabbed as Joliet's starting pitcher. Antone worked three and two-thirds innings and exited with the lead before the Slammers held on to win 4-2 and claim the 2018 title.

The 6-foot-4, 210-pound Antone played college baseball at West Virginia University (Morgantown, West Virginia) from 2012-13, and at Potomac State College of West Virginia University (Keyser, West Virginia) in 2011 where he served as a two-way player for both the Mountaineers and Catamounts. During his freshman year at Potomac State in 2010, Antone set a program single-season record by hitting 27 doubles. Now 28 years of age, Antone began his professional career in 2017 with the Gary SouthShore RailCats before signing with Joliet later that summer.

Gauthier was an all-star last season for the United Shore Professional Baseball League's (USPBL) Birmingham-Bloomfield Beavers. The Downers Grove, Illinois native hit .301 with seven home runs and 37 RBI in 51 games. Gauthier walked (36) more times than he struck out (33), and rattled off a nine-game hitting streak from June 9th-29th. Defensively, the 26-year-old cut down 21 percent of opposing base stealers (12-for-58), and committed just three passed balls.

"Adam is a rookie classified catcher that I'm hoping can be a solid defender behind the plate for us," said Forney. "The reports have been very good on him."

Gauthier played five seasons at Dartmouth College (Hanover, New Hampshire) from 2013-17, and hit a combined .208 with a 13 percent walk rate for the Big Green. A right-handed batter and fielder, Gauthier compiled a 33 percent caught stealing rate for the Ivy League program, including a 37 percent mark as a redshirt senior in 2017. Gauthier was not charged with an error until his junior season in 2015, and committed just seven total errors in 111 career collegiate games. The 6-foot, 215-pound backstop signed with Birmingham-Bloomfield as a true rookie in 2018 where he hit .259 with a .396 on-base percentage in 26 contests.

Both Antone and Gauthier will be classified as American Association rookies in 2020.

The Goldeyes now have 17 players under contract for the 2020 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 7th.

2020 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

RHP Nate Antone

RHP Victor Capellan

IF Wes Darvill

OF Willy Garcia

C Adam Gauthier

RHP Garrett Harris

RHP Kevin Hilton

C Dustin Houle

LHP Justin Kamplain

RHP Jordan Kurokawa

IF Kevin Lachance

LHP Mitchell Lambson

1B Kyle Martin

LHP Kevin McGovern

OF Jonathan Moroney

IF Darren Seferina

RHP Andrew Vernon

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2020 season on May 19th on the road against the Cleburne Railroaders. The Goldeyes' 2020 home opener is on Tuesday, May 26th versus the St. Paul Saints.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from February 5, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.