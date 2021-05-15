Goldeyes Add Pair, Pantoja Signed by Diamondbacks

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed infielder Milton Ramos and catcher Francisco Ruiz on Saturday.

Ramos hit .341 with two home runs and 20 RBI in 22 games played last season for the All-American Baseball Challenge's Skylands Cardinals. The pop-up independent league was comprised of former Can-Am League clubs. Ramos added 11 runs scored, five doubles, five stolen bases, and finished with a .387 on-base percentage.

The Hialeah, Florida native was drafted by the New York Mets in the third round in 2014 out of American Heritage High School (Plantation, Florida). In seven professional seasons, Ramos is a lifetime .246 hitter with seven home runs and 161 RBI in 391 career games. The 25-year-old was twice ranked among the Mets' top-30 prospects by Baseball America (2015 and 2016).

Ruiz last played in 2019 for the Toronto Blue Jays' Gulf Coast League affiliate. The Bayamon, Puerto Rico native hit .219 with six runs scored, four doubles, one RBI, and four walks across 15 games played. Ruiz was drafted by the Blue Jays out of the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy (Florida, Puerto Rico) in the 38th round in 2018. In two seasons of professional baseball, Ruiz has thrown out 21 percent of opposing base stealers. This past winter, the 21-year-old backstop appeared in five games for the Puerto Rican Winter League's Atenienses de Manati. Born January 29, 2000, Ruiz will become the first player in Goldeyes' history born in the 2000s.

On Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks purchased the contract of infielder Alexis Pantoja. Pantoja was signed on February 16th and reached the Double-A level on two occasions in the Cleveland Indians' system. Pantoja is the fourth Goldeye to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization in 2021, and the 83rd in franchise history.

The Goldeyes currently have 24 active players under contract for the 2021 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training. Teams must reduce their roster size to at least 25 active players by 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

The Goldeyes host the Houston Apollos in an exhibition game this evening at The Ballpark at Jackson. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes open the 2021 regular season on Tuesday against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Sioux Falls Stadium.

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

