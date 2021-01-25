Goldeyes Add Major League Reliever

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed former Major League right-handed pitcher Ryan Dull on Monday.

Dull spent five seasons in the Major Leagues from 2015-19, compiling a 4.31 ERA and 170 strikeouts in 171.1 innings for the Oakland Athletics, New York Yankees, and Toronto Blue Jays. In 2016, Dull tied for ninth in the American League with 70 appearances, while posting a 2.42 ERA in 74.1 frames for the Athletics. The Winston-Salem, North Carolina native's resume includes strikeouts of Alex Bregman, Manny Machado, Joe Mauer, Albert Pujols, and Mike Trout in Major League contests.

Dull last pitched in 2019 where he totaled 72 strikeouts in 62.0 innings (10.5 strikeouts per nine innings) between the Major and minor leagues. After spending most of the year with the Athletics and their Triple-A Pacific Coast League club (Las Vegas Aviators), Dull was claimed off waivers three times in a 45-day period from August to September, culminating with an appearance for the Blue Jays. Including a minor league stop with the San Francisco Giants, Dull pitched for six different teams across four MLB organizations in 2019.

"I'm excited to have him," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "We're going to bring him in and give him a chance to be our closer. He's had some impressive numbers at the Big League level, and is another guy that's kind of a head-scratcher as to why he's not signed by an affiliated team. He still wants to pitch, and he's hungry to try and get back to where he belongs. He's had a lot of success in his career, and I think he'll be a fantastic addition to the back of our bullpen."

Now 31 years of age, Dull is entering his ninth season of professional baseball, and was drafted by the Athletics in the 32nd round in 2012 out of the University of North Carolina at Asheville (Asheville, North Carolina). Dull owns a lifetime 28-28 record with 51 saves (including four at the Major League level) and a 3.32 ERA in 461.1 professional innings. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound right-hander has struck out 28 percent of his career batters faced, while averaging just 2.4 walks per nine innings. Dull averaged 26.2 Bauer Units (a normalization of spin rate based on velocity) on his fastball during his time in the Majors, which ranked above the MLB average of 24.3 over that same stretch.

Dull will join the Inside Pitch radio show on Wednesday, January 27th, which airs from 7:00-9:00 p.m. on 93.7 FM CJNU.

On January 12th, right-handed pitcher Victor Capellan was released from the Goldeyes' roster to help facilitate opportunities in foreign leagues. Capellan pitched five seasons for Winnipeg from 2016-20, and holds the all-time saves record for both the Goldeyes and the American Association.

The Goldeyes now have three players under contract for the 2021 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which is scheduled to begin in May.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes and the American Association intend to play the 2021 season, and expect a schedule to be released in the coming weeks.

