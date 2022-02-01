Goldeyes Add Lively Arm, Experienced Catcher

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitcher Freisis Adames and catcher Hidekel Gonzalez on Tuesday.

Adames (full name pronounced FRAY-see ah-DAH-mes) was 5-2 with a 5.57 ERA in nine starts and 17 relief appearances last season for the High-A Central League's Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee Brewers). A native of Las Matas de Farfan in the Dominican Republic, Adames struck out 75 batters in 82.1 innings pitched. On May 29th at Cedar Rapids, Adames pitched the first five innings of a combined no-hitter over the Kernels. Adames' fastball velocity averaged 92 miles per hour, while his change-up produced an out-of-strike-zone chase rate of 43 percent (the 2021 average across the affiliated minor leagues was 36 percent).

"Freisis is a young, power arm that we're going to add to the rotation," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "The video and reports have been impressive. Hopefully he can step in and give us 18 starts and 100 good innings."

Adames originally signed with the Brewers as an international free agent in 2015 and is heading into his sixth season of professional baseball. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound right-hander is 18-13 lifetime with three saves and a 4.05 ERA in 90 games, 36 of them as a starting pitcher. Adames has averaged 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings during his career, and posted an ERA of 3.89 or better four consecutive seasons from 2016-19.

Gonzalez (first name pronounced ee-DECK-ell) played for the independent Pioneer League's Boise Hawks in 2021, hitting .308 with 20 doubles, five home runs, and 33 RBI in 52 games played. The 25-year-old went consecutive games without a hit just six times all season, and hit .348 over his final 35 contests to help Boise secure a playoff spot. Gonzalez enjoyed a seven-game hitting streak from June 13th-20th, and twice tied a career-high with four base hits in a single game (May 27th vs. Rocky Mountain and June 20th at Ogden).

"Hidekel is a young catcher who I'm excited to see," Forney said. "He is young by age, but has seven years of pro experience. Hidekel has a little pop in his bat, and possesses a sub-1.9 'pop time' to second base. His former manager in Boise gave him glowing reviews, and felt Hidekel should still be in affiliated baseball."

Gonzalez was born in New York, New York before moving to the Dominican Republic as a youth and was originally signed by the Colorado Rockies as an international free agent. Now in his eighth season of professional baseball, Gonzalez is a career .268 hitter in 292 games played. The 6-foot, 200-pound backstop has averaged 80 runs scored, 37 doubles, 10 home runs, and 79 RBI per 162 games as a professional. Gonzalez reached the Triple-A level in 2019 with the Pacific Coast League's Albuquerque Isotopes, and threw out 34 percent of opposing base stealers during his six years in the Rockies' organization.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have 10 players signed to contracts for the 2022 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 5th.

2022 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Freisis Adames

C Hidekel Gonzalez

OF Tyler Hill

RHP Josh Lucas

OF Max Murphy

RHP Luis Ramirez

LHP Travis Seabrooke

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Jhon Vargas

1B David Washington

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

