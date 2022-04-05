Goldeyes Add Former Blue Jays Farmhand

April 5, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed centre fielder Reggie Pruitt on Tuesday.

Pruitt spent the 2021 season in the high minors of the Toronto Blue Jays' organization, appearing in a combined 74 games for the Double-A Northeast's New Hampshire Fisher Cats and the Triple-A East's Buffalo Bisons. The Kennesaw, Georgia native scored 34 runs with seven doubles, 13 stolen bases, and 21 walks. In 2019, Pruitt combined for 48 stolen bases between the Low-A Midwest League's Lansing Lugnuts and the High-A Florida State League's Dunedin Blue Jays. The 6-foot, 180-pound outfielder's 40 steals for Lansing ranked second in the Midwest League.

"I'm excited about adding Reggie," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "We were looking for a young, athletic outfielder that can run it down in centre field. Our park's a tough centre field to play, and you need someone that's really good out there. Reggie is an intriguing talent. He seems very excited, he's very hungry, and we're glad to have him."

Pruitt enters his seventh season of professional baseball and was drafted by the Blue Jays in the 24th round out of Kennesaw Mountain High School (Kennesaw, Georgia) in 2015. Upon signing with Toronto, the 24-year-old had been committed to perennial collegiate powerhouse Vanderbilt University. Pruitt was twice ranked on Baseball America's Organizational Best Tools lists, earning "Best Outfield Arm" in the Blue Jays' farm system in 2018, and then being rated "Fastest Baserunner" in 2019. A right-handed hitter and fielder, Baseball America also ranked Pruitt Toronto's 11th best prospect in 2016. Pruitt has averaged 99 runs scored, 60 stolen bases, 57 walks, and 12 outfield assists per 162 games as a professional.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes now have 21 players signed to contracts for the 2022 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 5th.

2022 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

RHP Freisis Adames

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Dakota Conners

C Hidekel Gonzalez

OF Logan Hill

IF Kevin Lachance

RHP Josh Lucas

OF Max Murphy

IF Raul Navarro

RHP Erasmo Pinales

CF Reggie Pruitt

RHP Luis Ramirez

RHP Zac Ryan

IF Ian Sagdal

LHP Travis Seabrooke

LHP Jaylen Smith

C/OF Deon Stafford

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Jhon Vargas

RHP Jose Vasquez

1B David Washington

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2022 season on Friday, May 13th versus the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at Shaw Park.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2022 season tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from April 5, 2022

Goldeyes Add Former Blue Jays Farmhand - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.