Goldeyes Add Fifth Canadian to Roster

May 4, 2020 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed left-handed pitcher Travis Seabrooke on Monday.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes, in conjunction with the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball, continue to monitor the COVID-19 Pandemic, and will take all necessary steps to protect fans, players, umpires, and staffs. As of April 23rd, the American Association season has been postponed, and is targeting a new start date in early-July. The new timeline, along with the length of the season, is subject to the ability to hold games in home markets, while abiding by federal, state, and provincial government laws, as well as municipal health orders and guidelines. Further updates would be announced at the league website www.americanassociationbaseball.com. The Winnipeg Goldeyes will continue to communicate directly with their fans, sponsors, and supporters through their own website www.goldeyes.com and their Twitter account @wpg_goldeyes

Seabrooke made 14 relief appearances last year for the High-A Carolina League's Frederick Keys (Baltimore Orioles), earning two saves and striking out 22 batters over 24.0 innings pitched. During the 2018 season, Seabrooke struck out 65 and allowed just five home runs in 73.0 combined innings, splitting time with Frederick and the Low-A South Atlantic League's Delmarva Shorebirds. A native of Peterborough, Ontario, Seabrooke joins Wes Darvill, Dustin Houle, Connor Panas, and Eric Wood as Canadian-born players on the Goldeyes' roster. Seabrooke previously played for the Canadian Junior National Team, and competed at the U18 World Cup in 2013.

Seabrooke enters his seventh season of professional baseball, and was drafted by the Orioles in the fifth round in 2013 out of Crestwood Secondary School in Peterborough. The 24-year-old left-hander is 11-26 with six saves and a 4.93 ERA in 335.2 career innings while averaging just 0.6 home runs per nine frames. Seabrooke has held the opposition to three or fewer earned runs in 31 of his 45 career starts, and has walked two batters or less in 34 of them. The 6-foot-6, 205-pound Seabrooke was ranked the 13th best prospect in the Orioles' organization by Baseball America prior to the 2014 season. Seabrooke's father, Glen, was selected 21st overall in the 1985 NHL Entry Draft, and played three seasons for the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Goldeyes now have 22 players under contract for the 2020 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training.

2020 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

RHP Nate Antone

RHP Victor Capellan

IF Wes Darvill

OF Willy Garcia

C Adam Gauthier

RHP John Gorman

RHP Garrett Harris

RHP Kevin Hilton

C Dustin Houle

LHP Jose Jose

LHP Justin Kamplain

RHP Jordan Kurokawa

IF Kevin Lachance

LHP Mitchell Lambson

1B Kyle Martin

LHP Kevin McGovern

OF Jonathan Moroney

OF Connor Panas

LHP Travis Seabrooke

IF Darren Seferina

RHP Andrew Vernon

3B Eric Wood

The Goldeyes' Box Office and Team Store remain closed until further notice. Tickets and merchandise are available online at www.goldeyes.com and www.shopgoldeyes.com respectively, with free delivery available within Manitoba through April 30th. The staff and management of the Winnipeg Goldeyes thank everyone for their understanding.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 4, 2020

Goldeyes Add Fifth Canadian to Roster - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.