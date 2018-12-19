Goldeyes Add Experienced First Baseman

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed first baseman Correlle Prime and catcher Luis Touron on Wednesday.

Prime (first name pronounced kuh-RELL) played in 79 games last year for the Texas AirHogs, hitting .279 with 16 doubles, seven home runs, and 42 RBI. The Bradenton, Florida native demonstrated remarkable consistency for Texas, hitting safely in 58 of the 79 contests, and going consecutive games without a hit on just three occasions. A right-handed hitter and defender, Prime rattled off four hitting streaks of seven or more games, including a pair of nine-game streaks from July 9th-16th and July 24th-August 2nd. In clutch situations, Prime batted .313 with runners in scoring position (96 at bats) and .273 with two outs and runners in scoring position (44 at bats).

"Correlle was a player that I was trying to sign last season when he was released from affiliated ball," said Goldeyes' manager Rick Forney. "He performed very well in our ballpark as a member of the AirHogs, and I'm hopeful that he can be a big run-producer for us in 2019."

Prime is heading into his eighth season of professional baseball, which includes three years of experience at the Double-A level (243 games). The 6-foot-5, 222-pound first baseman is a lifetime .266 hitter, while averaging 71 runs scored, 36 doubles, 16 home runs, and 81 RBI per 162 games. Prime was originally drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 12th round in 2012 out of Manatee High School in Bradenton. Prime- who will be 25 on Opening Night- was named a Rockies' organizational all-star and a Low-A South Atlantic League all-star in 2014 after finishing second in the league in home runs (21) and tied for first in RBI (102) as a member of the Asheville Tourists.

Touron played overseas last year for the Trebic Nuclears of the Czech Baseball Extraliga (Czech Republic). In 2017, the Miami, Florida native hit .308 with 12 doubles, 29 RBI, 23 walks, and a .406 on-base percentage in 52 games for the Empire Professional Baseball League's (EPBL) Sullivan Explorers, and was voted an EPBL all-star. A switch-hitter and right-handed thrower, Touron played at Triton College (River Grove, Illinois) in 2014. Sullivan appeared in 31 games for the Triton Trojans before signing with the Chicago White Sox as a non-drafted free agent. The 24-year-old catcher will be classified as an American Association rookie in 2019.

"Luis is a very athletic, rookie catcher that (former Goldeyes' coach) Rudy Arias highly recommended," said Forney. "Luis played well last year in the Czech Republic, and is looking to play and gain exposure in North America."

The Goldeyes have three players signed to contracts for the 2019 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 4th.

2019 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

OF James Harris

1B Correlle Prime

C Luis Touron

Notes: Prime was acquired from the Can-Am League's Rockland Boulders in exchange for outfielder Grant Heyman...Rockland acquired Prime from Texas on December 12th in exchange for right-handed pitcher David Palladino...Heyman hit .272 with 19 home runs and 45 RBI in 94 games for the Goldeyes last year...Prime appeared in nine Major League spring training games from 2015-18, going a combined 6-for-16 (.375) with a home run and five RBI...Prime played for the Australian League's Perth Heat in 2015 where he was a teammate of former Goldeyes' pitcher Edwin Carl...the Czech Baseball Extraliga is regarded as the highest level of baseball competition in the country

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open the 2019 season on May 16th on the road against the Texas AirHogs. The Goldeyes' 2019 home opener is scheduled for Friday, May 24th versus the Kansas City T-Bones. 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets are on sale now. For more information, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

