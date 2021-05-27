Goldeyes Add Dynamic Infielder

May 27, 2021 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed infielder Darren Seferina on Thursday.

Seferina (pronounced seff-ur-EE-nuh) is a three-time all-star in the affiliated minor leagues, and last played in 2018 where he reached the Double-A level with both the St. Louis Cardinals' and Milwaukee Brewers' organizations. The Willemstad, Curacao native hit a combined .214 with 12 doubles, six home runs, 29 RBI, and 17 stolen bases over 97 games for the Double-A Texas League's Springfield Cardinals (St. Louis), the Double-A Southern League's Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee), and the Low-A Midwest League's Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Milwaukee).

Seferina is a lifetime .266 hitter in five professional seasons, and posted an on-base percentage of .354 or better three times in a four-year stretch from 2014-17. The 5-foot-9, 175-poudn infielder has averaged 86 runs scored, 26 doubles, 13 triples, seven home runs, 41 stolen bases, and 67 walks per 162 games during his career. The 27-year-old emigrated to the United States as a teenager before enrolling at Miami-Dade College in Florida. After hitting .405 with 34 stolen bases in 54 collegiate games as a freshman in 2014, Seferina was drafted by the Cardinals in the fifth round.

Defensively, Seferina has a lifetime .970 fielding percentage in 325 games at second base, while also seeing action at third base and shortstop. A left-handed batter and right-handed defender, Seferina was voted an all star in 2014 (State College Spikes, Short Season-A New York-Penn League), 2015 (Peoria Chiefs, Low-A Midwest League), and 2016 (Palm Beach Cardinals, High-A Florida State League). Seferina twice represented Curacao at the Little League World Series, including an international championship and second place overall finish at the event in 2005.

The Goldeyes now have 25 players on their active roster. The American Association recently expanded its roster maximum to 25 active players for the duration of the 2021 season.

The Goldeyes conclude their road series with the Milwaukee Milkmen tonight at 6:35 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from May 27, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.