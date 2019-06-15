Goldeyes Add Double-A All-Star, Two-Time Champion Seddon

June 15, 2019 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release





WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes signed right-handed pitcher Joel Seddon on Saturday.

Seddon was a Double-A Texas League All-Star in 2018 while pitching for the Midland RockHounds (Oakland Athletics). The Port Huron, Michigan native was 9-7 in 17 starts and 11 relief appearances, while finishing eighth in the Texas League with a 4.81 ERA. Seddon helped Midland win back-to-back Texas League championships in 2016 and 2017, where he was a combined 4-0 with a 2.84 ERA in three starts and three relief appearances in the postseason. Seddon pitched at three levels of the Athletics' organization earlier this season, including a stop at Triple-A Las Vegas.

Seddon is in his sixth season of professional baseball, and is 32-32 lifetime with three saves and a 4.57 ERA in 153 games, 67 of them as a starting pitcher. The 26-year-old right-hander has walked just seven percent of his 2,230 career batters faced (2.9 walks per nine innings), and has held the opposition to a .227 average with two outs and runners in scoring position (198 at bats). Seddon was drafted by the Athletics in the 11th round in 2014 out of the University of South Carolina (Columbia, South Carolina) where he was a college teammate of Goldeyes' first baseman Kyle Martin. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound Seddon has reached the Triple-A level twice and the Double-A level four times during his career.

The Goldeyes' active roster now stands at 23 players.

The Goldeyes play a double header today against the Milwaukee Milkmen at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. First pitch for game one is at 12:05 p.m. Central Time. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca Coverage begins at 11:00 a.m. with Around the Association.

The Goldeyes return home Tuesday, June 18th when they host the Chicago Dogs at Shaw Park. Advance tickets are on sale now by visiting www.goldeyes.com/tickets or by visiting the box office at Shaw Park.

For information on 2019 season tickets, 10-game mini packs, and group tickets, call the Goldeyes' office at (204) 982-BASE, or visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 15, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.