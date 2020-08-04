Goldeyes Acquire Two-Time Frontier League All-Star

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes acquired catcher Nick Oddo from the Frontier League's Schaumburg Boomers in exchange for a player to be named later on Tuesday.

Oddo hit .274 with five home runs and 34 RBI for the Boomers in 83 games in 2019, and was voted a Frontier League All-Star. The Whittier, California native added 30 runs scored, 14 doubles, 17 walks, and threw out 21 percent of opposing base stealers (12-for-44). Oddo was a Frontier League All-Star for Schaumburg in 2018 as well, and helped the Boomers capture the Frontier League championship in 2017.

Oddo is in his seventh season of professional baseball, and signed with the Pecos League's Las Vegas Train Robbers in 2014 following his senior season at California State University, San Bernardino (San Bernardino, California). The 28-year-old backstop is a lifetime .281 hitter in 359 career games played, and has averaged 61 runs, 28 doubles, 10 home runs, 76 RBI, and 43 walks per 162 contests during his career. A left-hander batter and right-handed fielder, Oddo has struck out in just 15 percent of his 1,322 career plate appearances. The 6-foot, 200-pound Oddo also played at Biola University in La Mirada, California (2013) and at Citrus College in Glendora, California (2011-12).

Additionally, the Goldeyes traded catcher Roy Morales to the Sioux Falls Canaries in exchange for future considerations. Morales was hitting .333 with 10 RBI in 19 games, and was selected from the Kansas City T-Bones in the fifth round of the American Association Dispersal Draft on June 16th.

The Goldeyes open a three-game series against the Chicago Dogs tonight at Newman Outdoor Field. The Goldeyes will serve as the home team. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca.

