Goldeyes Acquire Left-Hander, Veteran Slugger Retires

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes acquired left-handed pitcher Tyler Jandron from the Frontier League's Ottawa Titans in exchange for right-handed pitcher Erasmo Pinales and infielder Justin Thompson on Monday.

Jandron was 7-4 with a 3.56 ERA in 18 starts for the Titans in 2022, and ranked 10th in the Frontier League in both ERA and strikeouts (113). The Negaunee, Michigan native allowed three or fewer earned runs in 12 of his 18 starts, and walked two batters or less in 15 of them. On September 9th- and in what was his first career postseason start- Jandron tossed a complete game, four-hit shutout against the eventual Frontier League champion Quebec Capitales.

Following his senior season at Northwood University (Midland, Michigan) in 2018, Jandron signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks as a non-drafted free agent. Jandron spent the remainder of 2018 with the Rookie Pioneer League's Missoula Osprey before pitching the 2019 and 2021 seasons with the Frontier League's Joliet Slammers. The 27-year-old is entering his fifth season of professional baseball, and is 14-13 lifetime with a 4.11 ERA in 65 games, 44 of them as a starting pitcher. Jandron has averaged 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings versus only 3.1 walks as a professional.

Jandron holds the Northwood career record for wins after going 21-4 with a 2.41 ERA for the Timberwolves from 2017-18. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound left-hander was voted the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletics Conference (GLIAC) Pitcher of the Year as a senior. Jandron also pitched two seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside (Kenosha, Wisconsin) from 2015-16.

Pinales had three saves and a 4.14 ERA in 45 relief appearances for the Goldeyes last season. The La Vega, Dominican Republic native struck out 57 and allowed 31 hits in 41.1 innings. Thompson hit .178 with three home runs and 16 RBI over 31 games after signing as a true rookie out of Texas State University (San Marcos, Texas).

Additionally, outfielder Logan Hill has elected to retire from professional baseball, and has been released from the Goldeyes' roster. Hill played three seasons for the Goldeyes from 2020-22, combining for 33 home runs and 117 RBI in 230 games. The Pensacola, Florida native was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 25th round in 2015 out of Troy University (Troy, Alabama), and reached the Triple-A level in 2019.

On August 8th of last year, Hill hit the 100th home run of his professional career in a win over the Milwaukee Milkmen. Hill set (June 18th, 2021 at Kansas City) and later matched (May 25th, 2022 at Sioux Falls) a career-high with five RBI in a Goldeyes' uniform. After majoring in Mathematics at Troy, the 29-year-old Hill completed a degree in Data Science from Maryville University of Saint Louis this past spring.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes begin the 2023 season in May and expect a schedule to be released in the coming weeks.

