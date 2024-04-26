Goldeyes Acquire First Baseman Brusa in Trade

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced the signing Friday of infielder Gio Brusa.

The 30-year-old was acquired earlier in the week in a trade with Gastonia of the Atlantic League, as the player to be named later in a December 15, 2022 transaction that saw pitcher Bryan Blanton sent to the North Carolina-based club.

Brusa split the 2023 season between the Kane County Cougars and Kansas City Monarchs, for whom he hit a combined .258 with six doubles, three home runs, and 17 runs batted in over 31 games.

A native of Lodi, California, Brusa made his American Association debut with the Lake Country DockHounds in 2022 and was traded to Kansas City late that season. He compiled a batting average of .258 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs, and 63 RBIs.

Brusa was chosen in the sixth round of the 2016 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the San Francisco Giants out of University of the Pacific (Stockton, California). He spent four seasons in the Giants' system, reaching the Class-AAA level with the Pacific Coast League's Sacramento River Cats in 2019.

"Acquiring Gio is an unexpected lift to our lineup. He is an older guy who has shown he can hit with a ton of power and should contribute to the middle of our lineup in a big way," said Goldeyes manager Logan Watkins. "The last piece to the puzzle was at first base and I think we found a great option in Gio."

Winnipeg now has 23 players under contract for the 2024 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 30 players during spring training, which begins May 1.

2024 Winnipeg Goldeyes Player Signings

IF Andy Armstrong

IF Edwin Arroyo

RHP Landen Bourassa

IF Ramón Bramasco

IF Gio Brusa

RHP Justin Courtney

IF Dayson Croes

RHP Colton Eastman

C Rob Emery

OF Roby Enríquez

C Kevin García

OF Adam Hall

OF Ryan Holgate

RHP Marshall Kasowski

RHP Joey Matulovich

OF Max Murphy

RHP Zac Reininger

LHP Travis Seabrooke

OF Miles Simington

RHP Joey Steele

LHP Tasker Strobel

RHP Nick Trogrlic-Iverson

RHP Ryder Yakel

The Goldeyes begin the 2024 season on the road versus the Cleburne Railroaders on Thursday, May 9. The Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 21 at 6:30 p.m. against the Chicago Dogs at Blue Cross Park.

